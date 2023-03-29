WATCH: Andrew Tate ‘Laughs’ Outside Jail as Woman Confesses ‘Love’ to His Brother Tristan

The name Andrew Tate certainly needs no introduction at this point. The former kickboxer has been all over the news for the past year, more often for bad reasons. Thanks to his rather sexist opinions, he is often crucified on the internet. As a result, he was also banned from mainstream social media platforms last year. Nevertheless, the ban didn’t affect the fan following of the Tate brothers. He was even back on Twitter last year and has gained over 5 million followers.

However, the biggest trouble for Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate came in the form of criminal allegations made against them last year. As a result, the two find themselves in jail at the moment. However, through all of this, their fans have stuck with them.

Andrew Tate ‘Laughs’ Outside Jail as Woman Confesses ‘Love’ to His Brother Tristan Tate

As mentioned earlier, Andrew Tate and his brother are currently in jail. The two were detained by Romanian authorities back in December last year for charges of human trafficking and money laundering. Despite being some of the most hated individuals on the planet right now, the two also seem to have a strong fanbase.

NEW video of The Tate Brothers shows Andrew Tate laughing after a woman screams “Tristan I love you!” pic.twitter.com/lmQyq4qboh — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) March 28, 2023

A video circulating over the internet recently seems to be the perfect proof of it. In the video, the Tate brothers can be seen coming out of the jail and being taken into a police van during which a woman confessed her love for Tristan Tate. While neither of the Tate brothers responded to her, Andrew Tate was visibly ecstatic to hear that and was seen laughing.

‘Cobra’ wants to write a book inside prison

The former kickboxer certainly seems to have plenty of time inside prison. While Andrew Tate and his brother have claimed innocence several times, the two still find themselves under investigation.

I am not allowed computers But I have requested a typewriter. It is time to write my book.https://t.co/Qb8CS97Z9N pic.twitter.com/I9qmBIW93t — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) March 26, 2023

Despite his current situation, Andrew Tate has continued to be active on Twitter with the help of his team and regularly interacts with his fans. Recently, he took to the social media platform to reveal that he wants to write his book.

In the tweet, he also revealed that he has requested a typewriter because a computer isn’t allowed inside the prison. He said, “I am not allowed computers But I have requested a typewriter. It is time to write my book.” It is worth noting that Andrew Tate has not revealed what the book will be about and it will be interesting to see if he actually writes a book.

