Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Secures Seven-Figure Endorsement Deal for Justin Gaethje Ahead of UFC 300

The current BMF title holder Justin Gaethje, already has some healthy sponsorship agreements with popular brands like Audi and Gains In Bulk. However, his manager Ali Abdelaziz, recently revealed that the Arizona native will pocket “seven figures” from one of his UFC 300 sponsorship deals.

Advertisement

Abdelaziz recently sat down for an interview with reporter Kevin Iole, where they talked about Gaethje’s chances at UFC 300. That is when the CEO of Dominance MMA mentioned how Gaethje’s superb marketability became the prime factor behind him landing such a lucrative offer.

‘The Highlight’ has taken to the octagon twelve times to date and won eight of those scraps. However, the most striking factor regarding Gaethje’s UFC career is the amount of ‘Fight of the Night’ bonuses he has earned. In fact, he has a current record of 7 bonuses and is confident about earning an eighth at UFC 300.

Advertisement

Gaethje’s all-brawl style garners a lot of eyeballs and makes his fights extra violent. Abdelaziz implied that ‘The Highlight’s’ exciting style gets brands attracted to him. He also revealed that Gaethje will earn the “seven-figure” amount through two different sponsorship deals. Ali said,

“I just made two deals for Justin. Seven figures for this fight, just endorsements. Justin Gaethje is one of the most wanted guys for sponsors”

It’s quite apparent that the 35-year-old will gain further attention from other businesses if he manages to best his opponent at UFC 300. However, even though such brands might be willing to provide him with massive amounts of money, Gaethje also wishes to make six figures from his UFC 300 post-fight bonus.

Justin Gaethje wanted a $300k post-fight bonus for his UFC 300 encounter

Iole caught up with ‘The Highlight’s’ manager for his latest interview but also got in touch with Gaethje a day prior. During the conversation, the current ‘BMF’ holder was quite confident about bagging another post-fight bonus at UFC 300

However, Gaethje wished for a ‘6x-elevated’ post-fight bonus as he expected Dana White and Co. to raise the UFC 300 post-fight bonus to $300k. The UFC authorities may have made a few special arrangements for their milestone PPV card, but the materialization of Gaethje’s “$300k” fight-bonus wish seems quite far-fetched as of now.