Andrew Tate, Who Once Rejected to Fight Floyd Mayweather, Argues Why Boxing ‘Is Worse’ Than MMA

Controversial Influencer Andrew Tate has made his name fighting against some of the toughest guys in the kickboxing realm. Due to skill and technical prowess, he became 4x world kickboxing champion. However, he chose not to venture into MMA or boxing. Furthermore, Tate once even declined an offer to fight Floyd Mayweather. Despite of this he still has a decent idea regarding how tough both boxing and MMA are as a sport. Once he spoke about how MMA has an edge over boxing.

Tate first gained fame worldwide through his viral video clips on social media during the pandemic. He was the subject of discussion due to his controversial ideas and opinions which were also deemed misogynistic.

However, Tate has had a big presence on the internet even before that. He was renowned as world champion kickboxer and also appeared on several reality shows. Although now he is a centerpiece of attention due to his arrest and charges. Whatever the reason maybe Tate has had the power to captivate audience from his opinion and once he did so regarding his opinion about boxing and MMA.

Andrew Tate called boxing ‘worse’ than MMA

Andrew Tate has first hand experience in trainings for combat sports. Kickboxing training requires mastery of aspects from both MMA and boxing. Thus, speaking from his personal experience Tate once revealed why he felt that Boxing is much worse than MMA.

Tate said, “The worst in terms of actual life changing injuries is standard boxing. Because in MMA if you get wobbled or you get hurt, you usually get taken down, wrestled and hit a few times. Or even if you take a kick to the head you’re usually out. In boxing if you’re a well trained boxer and you’re very good, you can instinctually survive a long time even after you’re basically concussed. It’s much worse for the mind and the brain to keep taking damage when it’s semi hurt as opposed to just getting hit and knocked out getting straight back up.“

Tate highlighted the repercussions of the head trauma boxer suffer due to the prolonged nature of the sport. Often during the fight boxers are allowed to continue even after they are taking damage on the head. This is far more dangerous when compared to MMA where the fight is stopped depending on the condition of the fighter. Was this the reason why he chose to decline the Floyd Mayweather fight?

Why did Tate turn down Floyd Mayweather boxing proposal?

‘Top G’ was open to a fight against Jake Paul the notorious celebrity boxer. However, he seemingly turned down the opportunity to face one of boxing’s biggest icons. When asked about the reason behind it, Tate gave an surprisingly respectful reason.

Tate said, “He is one of my heroes and I think he is the best boxer of all-time and I couldn’t bring myself to do it. I love his story, I love his confidence, I love how every single word out of his mouth is self-hypnosis and I love how he hypnotises his opponents. I love his style, everyone says he is boring. He is not boring and if you appreciate defence he is the best he has ever been. So I couldn’t bring myself to throw a punch, I have very few heroes but he is one of them.“

This is a testament to the respect Mayweather has earned from the controversial influencer. Despite being offered a huge money fight he chose not to venture inside the ring with one of the greatest boxers of all time. However, fans still wonder if it was out of respect or out of fear.