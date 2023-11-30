Andrew Tate’s Brother Joins Conor McGregor in the Face of Legal Action Over Recent Stance

Conor McGregor is the biggest name to come out of Ireland in MMA. Despite his fame and success, McGregor has not once switched camps or relocated to the United States. ‘The Notorious’ is fiercely patriotic and proudly represents Ireland every chance he gets. McGregor’s success has also inspired the younger generation to follow his footsteps and get into martial arts. However, Conor McGregor’s fierce patriotism has led him into hot water.

Advertisement

Recently a horrific event has caused a stir in Ireland. In the incident, an assailant stabbed four people in Dublin. The individual stabbed three children as well as a school care assistant. Given the nature of this incident and that children were involved it shook up the people of Ireland. Following the attack, there were a number of riots in the city claiming for changes in certain laws that were currently in place.

Needless to say, Conor McGregor had his own take on the event as well. He was recently joined by Tristan Tate who put out a tweet saying,

Advertisement

“Never forget that I myself am Irish. Grandad was from Limerick and I stand with my fellow Irishmen. Irish Lives Matter.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TateTheTalisman/status/1729933983771660419?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



The Tate brothers are known for their bold stand in various topics and that has often put them in trouble. The younger Tate brother in this case had a somewhat similar views to ‘The Notorious’.

Following the incident, Conor McGregor posted a series of Tweets questioning the government for certain decisions that they had taken. He also asked for his fellow countrymen to rally together in tough times. ‘The Notorious’ is now facing legal action for inciting violence according to sources.

Despite all the recent issues, Conor McGregor is set to return to the octagon very soon. Let’s take a look at when Conor McGregor could possibly return.

Advertisement

Dana White confirms Conor McGregor’s return in 2024

In a recent interview with the Nelk Boys, Dana White revealed that he was working on a mega fight at the moment. He went on to confirm that it did not involve McGregor. However, when asked if McGregor would compete in 2024 he said 100%.



Dana White also shared his thoughts on a potential opponent for McGregor. He stated that while Chandler is the front runner. However White also added that McGregor would have to access the landscape and see if that is the best option when McGregor returns. There is a very strong possibility that Chandler gets passed on if the UFC can put together a bigger fight.