Despite Conor McGregor Backing the Decision, Dana White Ridicules Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso’s Results

The flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso ended in a controversial draw last weekend at UFC Noche. However, the result left fans and experts divided, one supporting Shevchenko and the others supporting Grasso for the win. The former UFC double division champion Conor McGregor, who is famous for his outlandish approach to things, billed the outcome as fair. Now, days after the fight, UFC president Dana White has broken his silence on the matter. During Dana White’s Contender Series post-fight press conference on the UFC‘s YouTube channel, the UFC head honcho ridiculed the outcome of the fight.

During the fight, women’s flyweight champion Grasso scored a knockdown in the 2nd round, which was scored 10-9, while her dominant ground control in the fifth round earned her a 10-8 score. Subsequently, Judge Mike Bell faced criticism for his controversial scoring.

Dana White has opposing views to Conor McGregor about Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso fight

While talking to the press at Dana White’s Contender Series post-fight press conference, the UFC head honcho pressed on the same point. He lashed out at Mike Bell for his scores.

UFC president Dana White was not present at UFC Noche and stated that he caught up with the event during his vacation. After the judge’s decision, the 54-year-old felt that Bell needed to be investigated for his decision. He said:

“When I found out that one of the judges scored 10-8, I’m like ‘this guy should be f***ing investigated for this, this is the craziest sh*t l’ve ever seen in my life and as I started to talk to people, there’s a seminar tomorrow with the athletic commission on 10-8s, so hopefully they can get this cleared up.“

Both Conor McGregor and Dana White have extensive expertise in the combat sports world. It’s worth noting, though, that their ideas collided here.

The main event fight was the second encounter between Shevchenko and Grasso. Since the fight ended on such a cliffhanger, White stated that the UFC will be working on a trilogy to definitively settle the score.

Why is the trilogy a viable option next?

Despite Grasso having some success during the fight, the majority of the fans and experts felt Shevchenko was the dominant fighter. However, in their first fight earlier this year at UFC 285, she lost to Grasso clean via submission due to a rear naked choke.

Now, their rematch being razor close, the MMA community also demands to see them fight once again for the belt. Thus, the Trilogy fight will settle the score once and for all.

Once the dust settles after the trilogy fight, the women’s flyweight division will finally be able to move on with other fights for the title.