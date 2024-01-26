Mike Tyson vs Fedor Emelianenko: Records, Achievements, Networth and Other Comparison

Combat sports fans have often been into comparing various aspects of stars from different combat sports genres. Several fans may have been through reports comparing Conor McGregor to Floyd Mayweather on various grounds. But numerous other famous combat sports personas have got fans into banters and comparisons. Let’s get into one such comparison today and see how the legendary combat sports personas, Mike Tyson and Fedor Emelianenko, fare against each other.

How would a Fedor Emelianenko vs. Mike Tyson fight end?

Most fans may already know that Tyson is a legendary boxer, while Emelianenko can be rightly called ‘The Emperor’ of MMA. A fight between the two could only happen if one of them decided to make a transition to the other’s genre. However, most fans may agree that both of them would have defeated the other in their fields.

Emelianenko would have made the most of the types of striking and choking allowed in MMA and defeated ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’. But he probably would’ve gotten battered by Tyson’s furious punches if he decided to set foot inside a boxing ring. Their monumental clash could’ve broken every combat sports PPV record to date as well. But currently, assumptions are all that we can make.

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Mike Tyson: Accolades

The noted Russian MMA legend has appeared in 48 professional fights in his prolonged pro-MMA career spanning from 2000 to 2023. He boasted a plethora of achievements as an amateur athlete as well. ‘The Last Emperor’ won the World Combat Sambo championships thrice in 2002, 2005 and 2007. But his most noted achievement is earning and holding onto the PRIDE heavyweight championship from 2003 to the company’s wrap-up in 2007.

Tyson leaves Emelianenko behind by 10 ten professional fights. ‘Iron’ has appeared in 58 pro-boxing fights and won 50 of them, while he lost on six occasions. The 57-year-old shook the world when he became the youngest heavyweight champion in the history of pro-boxing.

He held the WBC, WBF, and IBF world heavyweight championships subsequently and is also one of the very few heavyweights who have managed to unify all three titles.

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Mike Tyson: Net Worth

A few reports say that Tyson had amassed as much as $400M from his fight purse. However, his lack of economic planning and affinity towards a lavish lifestyle also led him to bankruptcy at one point. However, he is a lot more stable right now and has resurrected a healthy net worth of about $10M.

Reports also reveal that Emelianenko is currently ahead of Tyson in terms of net worth. The Russian has amassed a net worth of $18M as of now. However, it’s pertinent to note that ‘The Last Emperor’ has always been a very disciplined individual. Clearly, it’s Emelianenko’s better financial management that has helped him grow his net worth, unlike Tyson who had lost all his money at one point.

Well, there can be no comparison between these two since they belong to different fields of combat sports. They are also from different eras. Emelianenko started his pro-MMA career when Tyson was in his twilight years of boxing. But as already said, a fight between the two could’ve broken every combat sports PPV record to date.