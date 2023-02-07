UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski- Date, Time, Venue, and More

It’s officially fight week! UFC 284 is in the offing and will take place this weekend in Perth, Australia. The UFC has compiled a tremendous card for the Australian faithful, having last been there over three years ago when Israel Adesanya fulfilled his prophecy and ascended to the top of the Middleweight division.

And just like how the Last Stylebender attempted to do the impossible in 2018 by clinching middleweight gold, Adesanya’s training partner and UFC Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will face his toughest test when he faces Islam Makhachev.

Volkanovski defends his pound-for-pound credentials when he goes up in pursuit of double-champion status. Let’s delve into what the weekend and the UFC have in store for us without further ado.

UFC 284! What we can expect!

Kick-off: Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifeld.

The main card kicks off with an impeccable light heavyweight fight in store for us. The bout will mark the return of hometown martial artist Jimmy Crute.

Crute was last seen inside the octagon over a year ago when current light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill dismantled him in the first round. His opponent, Alonzo Menifeld, is quite the formidable opponent himself. The American is currently ‘4-1’ in his last five contests.

Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter.

The next clash will see the heavy hitters take center stage. Justin Tafa is provided a pivotal opportunity to regain his position in the UFC, given his subpar record with the fighting promotion.

The 29-year-old is ‘2-3’ with the UFC and could be shown the door if he doesn’t capture a decisive victory. Porter is in a rather comfortable position, with a record spanning three victories and two losses in his UFC career.

Make no mistake, both men need a victory.

Jack Della Madalena vs. Randy Brown.

Next up in the main card is an exhilarating Welterweight clash between Aussie Jack Della Madalena and Randy Brown. Both martial artists are exceptional in their fortes.

Madalena is currently riding a ten-fight win streak and has been an immense force in his UFC career so far. Conversely, Brown has had a couple of hiccups in his UFC career en route to cementing himself as a UFC mainstay.

When he faces the Australian this weekend, the 32-year-old will look to add to his four-fight win streak.

The co-main event: Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett.

On any other given day, this fight main events a pay-per-view. Nevertheless, there seems to be no downside to this encounter, as the two challengers will be competing for interim gold.

Rodriguez has been campaigning for a title shot since his exceptional fight with Max Holloway over a year ago. Although he sustained a defeat, the fight showcased that Rodriguez belonged at the top.

His following matchup against Brian Ortega saw Pantera be awarded the victory after T-City suffered a setback in the middle of the contest with a shoulder injury. Best believe the Mexican will come out swinging.

Emmett will finally be granted the chance he has been asking for. His knockout power will sure be one to watch, with the American’s striking, possessing the capability to put the lights out of his opponents. A riveting contest awaits us.

The Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Islam Makhachev.

The people’s main event. Although the fight hasn’t been promoted to the height it deserves, it will not overshadow the accomplishments of the two men involved in the fight. It is conceivably the greatest fight to put together on paper.

The pound-for-pound number one vs. pound-for-pound number two. The highest of highs and the lowest of lows. The stakes are the highest they have ever been. Both men have a tremendous amount to gain. But an equally substantial amount to lose.

The lightweight championship and pound-for-pound rankings hang in the balance when these two collide in the octagon. A striking connoisseur vs. a wrestling virtuoso. An immovable object against the unstoppable force.

A timeless battle once it’s all said and done.

UFC 284 Fight Card!

Preliminary card:

Tyson Pedro vs Modestas Bukauskas

Joshua Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado

Main Card:

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifeld

Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown

Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett- UFC Interim Featherweight championship of the world!

MAIN EVENT: Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Islam Makhachev- UFC Lightweight championship of the world!

What time is UFC 281?

Venue: RAC Arena, Perth, Australia

Date: 12th February 2022

Early Prelims start time: 6 PM EST

Prelims Start time: 8 PM EST

Main Card Start time: 10 PM EST

Where can you watch and buy tickets for UFC 284?

If you are in the US, you can watch UFC 284 on ESPN Plus for $74.99. However, you can get the Pay Per View and an entire year of ESPN Plus for $99.99. This subscription will renew at $69.99 for your second year and also includes the Main Preliminary fights. You can catch the Early Prelims on UFC FightPass, at $9.99 per month.

UFC Fans in UK and Australia can watch the pay-per-view live on BT Sport Box Office for £19.95 and on Kayo for $59.95 AUD.

If you are in Canada, you can catch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass and the main prelims on TSN and RDS. The Main Card is available for viewing through various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

Stadium tickets for UFC 284 Alexander Volkanovski vs. Islam Makhachev are available via the official UFC website. Online viewers can also download the UFC app on their mobile phones or other digital devices and purchase tickets online via the UFC Fight Pass or through the ESPN+ app.

