Bo Nickal Earnings: Reports Reveal Nickal’s Six-Figure Earnings After Impressive Triumph at UFC 300

It was surprising for Bo Nickal to get a spot at the coveted UFC 300 main card, despite former champions like Aljmain Sterling and Jiri Prochazka being on the prelims. Yet, Nickal answered his critics in the best possible way, with a victory over Cody Brundage. While it is evident that he will be happy with the win, a report from ‘GiveMeSport’ revealed that Nickal will also bag a hefty six-figure amount for his UFC 300 fight.

Making money is one of the major reasons why UFC fighters agree to take the risk of entering the octagon. Fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov may have said that they fight to secure their legacy, but it wouldn’t have been possible for him to continue fighting in the UFC without money being involved. Hence, while Bo Nickal did win hearts with his incredible performance, he was more than happy to pocket a whopping $150,000 for the April 13 fight

The ‘GiveMeSport’ report also disclosed that Nickal’s entire UFC 300 payday will be more than the base $150,000. The Colorado native will make an extra $12k from sponsorships, which will increase his total earnings to $162k. However, he does stand a chance to boost his income even further.

Will Bo Nickal get a $300k post-fight bonus making even more money for his UFC 300 fight?

Nickal put both his thumbs down after his victory against Brundage, implying that he wasn’t satisfied with his performance. Still, the fact that he earned a second-round submission victory over his rival cannot be neglected. He also showcased a pretty strong overall performance inside the octagon.

Hence, despite the dissatisfaction, Nickal’s performance may prove enough to earn him the tempting $300k post-fight bonus announced by UFC head honcho Dana White. Besides, the UFC authorities neglecting former champions to provide Nickal with a main event spot indicates that they do hold him in higher regard.

A simple calculation reveals that the added bonus will boost Nickal’s UFC 300 earnings to a whopping $462k.