mobile app bar

Bo Nickal Earnings: Reports Reveal Nickal’s Six-Figure Earnings After Impressive Triumph at UFC 300

Souvik Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Bo Nickal Earnings: Reports Reveal Nickal’s Six-Figure Earnings After Impressive Triumph at UFC 300

Bo Nickal
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

It was surprising for Bo Nickal to get a spot at the coveted UFC 300 main card, despite former champions like Aljmain Sterling and Jiri Prochazka being on the prelims. Yet, Nickal answered his critics in the best possible way, with a victory over Cody Brundage. While it is evident that he will be happy with the win, a report from ‘GiveMeSport’ revealed that Nickal will also bag a hefty six-figure amount for his UFC 300 fight.

Making money is one of the major reasons why UFC fighters agree to take the risk of entering the octagon. Fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov may have said that they fight to secure their legacy, but it wouldn’t have been possible for him to continue fighting in the UFC without money being involved. Hence, while Bo Nickal did win hearts with his incredible performance, he was more than happy to pocket a whopping $150,000 for the April 13 fight

View on Website

The ‘GiveMeSport’ report also disclosed that Nickal’s entire UFC 300 payday will be more than the base $150,000. The Colorado native will make an extra $12k from sponsorships, which will increase his total earnings to $162k. However, he does stand a chance to boost his income even further.

Will Bo Nickal get a $300k post-fight bonus making even more money for his UFC 300 fight?

Nickal put both his thumbs down after his victory against Brundage, implying that he wasn’t satisfied with his performance. Still, the fact that he earned a second-round submission victory over his rival cannot be neglected. He also showcased a pretty strong overall performance inside the octagon.

Hence, despite the dissatisfaction, Nickal’s performance may prove enough to earn him the tempting $300k post-fight bonus announced by UFC head honcho Dana White. Besides, the UFC authorities neglecting former champions to provide Nickal with a main event spot indicates that they do hold him in higher regard.

A simple calculation reveals that the added bonus will boost Nickal’s UFC 300 earnings to a whopping $462k.

Post Edited By:Shraman Mitra

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

facebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these