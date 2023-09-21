Boasting His $319,662+ Watch Collection, Tristan Tate Silences Critic Who Confused Him With Andrew Tate

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his younger brother Tristan Tate are former world kickboxing champions and have made their fortune with their online businesses. However, they achieved their fame because of their controversial opinions and flamboyant lifestyle. Recently, ‘Talisman Tate’ staying true to this reputation, clapped back at a critic who confused him for his older brother on Twitter. While doing so he also mentioned his over $320,000 worth watch collection.

The Tate brothers have amassed a fortune of over $350 million with their business ventures. Moreover, they also struck a massive $9 million deal with Rumble due to their popularity after their social media exodus. However, Tristan Tate is the lesser known one of the two, which may explain why the critic mistook him for the more famous Andrew Tate.

Tristan Tate silenced his critic who confused him for Andrew Tate

The Tate brothers found themselves in a troubling situation when they were arrested in December 2022 on serious allegations. Following their release, they were placed under house arrest for an additional three months. Even during such an alarming situation, they remain quite active on Twitter.

The younger Tate brother recently on his official Twitter handle inquired about a sculptor who specializes in marble statues. However, instead of a direct answer, a fan responded by asking if he was Andrew Tate, recognizing him from a video in which he criticized people who wear watches. Tristan replied:

“No that wasn’t me. I have some watches that cost upwards of 300,000 euros [around $319,662] and I love them.“

While he clarified that he wasn’t ‘Top G,’ he also revealed his passion for watches. ‘Talisman Tate‘ boasts a collection of luxurious timepieces, with some valued at over $319,662.

However, a lot of those luxurious assets were seized by the Romanian authorities upon their arrest. Thus, it remains unclear if he still has those watches with him.

Tate Brothers’ $16 million seized assets

As per earlier reports, Tate brothers’ $4 million worth of assets were seized by the Romanian authorities back in January 2023. The assets included the likes of Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, and expensive watches, amongst other items.

However, a subsequent tweet by the younger Tate brother clarified that the seized assets were, in fact, estimated to be worth around $16 million.

Despite losing their assets, the Tate brothers still portray their confidence. It is evident from their active presence on social media and their expressed concerns about reports mentioning their seized assets. Even though they appear composed in the face of it, the final resolution of their lawsuit remains uncertain.