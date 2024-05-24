Robbie Lawler’s Meeting With BKFC President David Feldman Ignites Excitement for Potential Mike Perry Showdown

BKFC, run by David Feldman has done an extremely impressive job of signing some of the biggest names in the sport. Paige VanZant and Mike Perry are such names that crossed over from the UFC and made it big in BKFC. And now, Feldeman’s latest meeting with a UFC legend has sparked a frenzy among fans for a potential fight with Mike Perry himself.

Feldman took to Instagram to share a picture with former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler. The caption said,

“Great meeting @ruthless_rl today! Humble beast.”

Lawler had stepped away from the sport last year after his fight with Niko Price. ‘Ruthless’ secured a knockout win within 40 seconds of the very first round to make it two wins in his last three fights. Despite the success, Lawler walked away from the sport having achieved everything he set out to achieve.

While nothing is confirmed yet, there is a strong chance that BKFC might lure him out of retirement with a big payday. The photo posted on social media has definitely sparked a frenzy among fans who had just the opponent in mind for Lawler.

One fan said, “Mike Perry vs Robbie lawler would be a bloodbath”

Another fan added, “Perry Vs Lawler.” Fire emoji is exactly what it would be.

“Robbie about to enter the bareknuckle world. Was only a matter of time lol”- commented a fan welcoming the idea of Lawler in BKFC.

“Thats crazy. Cant wait for his BKFC Debut” – commented another fan in excitement.

Lawler will be a welcome addition to the BKFC family after McGregor joined in as an investor.

Conor McGregor joins the BKFC family expanding his business portfolio

‘The Notorious’ has leveraged his success inside the octagon well to start multiple businesses outside it. The former double champion has multiple liquor brands, a restaurant, a clothing line, and now a stake in Bare Knuckle Fighting.

A few weeks back McGregor himself announced that he would be joining BKFC as an investor.

McGregor Sports and Entertainment acquired a minority stake in the company with Triller still holding the position of the majority shareholder. McGregor’s involvement is set to increase the visibility of the promotion as it aims to expand rapidly in the next few years.

Now, will he fight in the BKFC? Well, given his Hollywood aspirations, probably not. Nobody wants that Mike Perry smoke… except Robbie Lawler apparently! But that’s a crazy man with a crazier story for another day.