Daniel Cormier Suggests Bigger Fight to Be Made for Conor McGregor at UFC 300 While Ditching Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor is set to return to the UFC after almost three years of hiatus following his injury at UFC 264. Regardless of who Conor McGregor fights, any fight card involving McGregor is going to get a lot of attention and generate a lot of money. At the moment, McGregor is being linked to face Michael Chandler. However, former double champion Daniel Cormier believes there is a bigger fight out there for ‘The Notorious’. Cormier recently sat down with Ryan Clark for an episode of ‘DC&RC’ on ESPN MMA.

Advertisement

It was during this segment that Cormier addressed the main event at UFC 300. He went on to add how Nate Diaz vs McGregor is a better fight instead of McGregor vs Chandler. He said,

“And what I will say about UFC 300, it’s missing a big fight. That big fight that it is missing, has to have a backstory, that big fight needs to have bad blood, that big fight has to bring eyeballs….”

Advertisement

Cormier continued,

“If McGregor fights Diaz, that is what I believe draws the general fan in as much as anything they could do in the UFC right now. Just because Nate Diaz and the intrigue, the way the first fight played out. The way the second fight played out, it is still two of the highest grossing PPVs in UFC history.”



At this point in time, there is no further movement in the potential fight between McGregor and Chandler. However, given that UFC 300 is only a little over two months away, fans can expect the UFC to announce the main event anytime soon.

Nate Diaz a better fight for Conor McGregor than Michael Chandler?

In the video, Daniel Cormier stated that he thinks Michael Chandler is taking a step back in competition by facing McGregor. He believed that Chandler is taking the fight for the money and the fame that comes with it and not for the competition. Cormier went on to suggest that both men would be better off going their separate ways, at least for UFC 300. As things stand, Nate Diaz is a free agent. According to reports put out last month, Diaz is set to take on Jorge Masvidal in a boxing match.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C2yibsDI6iC/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement



However, since the initial announcement, there has been no further development on the event casting a doubt over it altogether. A fight against Nate Diaz is very much a possibility for the UFC to secure. However, given that Nate Diaz wanted a break from the UFC, it does not seem likely.