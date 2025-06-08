World Against Me! Jon Jones Feels Targeted After UFC Title Stripping Petition Crosses 200,000 Signatures

Madison Square Garden NEW YORK CITY, NY -NOVEMBER 16:Jon Jones meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout for UFC309 – Jones vs Miocic at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City, NY (Photo by Louis Grasse PxImages) (Louis Grasse SPP) Copyright: xLouisxGrassex xSPPx spp-en-LoGr-lrg2411164283787_UFCVegas309

UFC heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones claims it’s him against the world. The feeling emerges amid his sidelining from the Octagon, with a petition to see him stripped of his title continuing to garner signatures.

Jones, who has once more hit the headlines this weekend, has been linked heavily since November with a title unification clash against current interim gold holder, Tom Aspinall.

However, this weekend, the Rochester native confirmed his interest in a potential showdown with ex-UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou.

“I’m hearing Francis Ngannou is still interested, now we’re talking,” Jones posted on X. “That’s a real super-fight. A clash of champions, not just hype. He held the UFC belt, I’ve defended mine for over a decade. Two kings from different roads. Not just one legend facing a mouth that’s hot right now, but two real legacies colliding.”

Meanwhile, amid his absence, a petition to strip Jones of his heavyweight crown has reached a staggering number of signatures. The UFC, however, is yet to confirm whether Jones has presented a bid to defend his title.

Amid these growing numbers, Jones finally took notice and addressed the fans running the campaign. ‘Bones’ did not take well to the campaign against him and mocked the 200,000 signatories. He wrote, “200,000/8,000,000,000”, a possible attempt at downplaying the number with a comparison to the world population.

Furthermore, following UFC 316, CEO Dana White claimed Jones had agreed to fight Aspinall on his return. But to boot, ruled out a potential pairing with Ngannou.

Dana White plays down Jon Jones-Francis Ngannou fight

Prior to this weekend’s card in New Jersey, a spanner was thrown into the heavyweight circle once more. Notably, according to his head coach, Eric Nicksick, Ngannou would “100%” entertain a return to the Octagon — in a bid to squash his long-time beef with promotional leader, White.

But as far as White is concerned, a potential rekindling with Cameroonian knockout ace Ngannou is likely off the cards.

“I don’t have (Francis) Ngannou under contract,” White told the media during his post-fight press conference. “And, (Tom) Aspinall’s the guy [to fight Jon Jones next].”

Despite his claims that Jones has agreed to face off with Aspinall, White was flabbergasted by Bones’s recent activity on social media.

Maintaining uncertainty over his retirement, Jones admitted he was unworried about being stripped of his crown. But this all came as news to the UFC CEO.

“He said he’s ready to vacate the belt?” White said of Jones. “That’s f*cking crazy. … If he’s talking that crazy sh*t, I didn’t realize that.”