Brian Ortega Girlfriend: Is ‘T-City’ Dating Anyone After Breakup with Tracy Cortez?

The UFC may seem to be an avenue of blood and injuries. But fans have also witnessed the building up of romantic relationships between UFC athletes. Much like Amanda and Nina Nunes, the noted UFC featherweight Brian Ortega and flyweight, Tracy Cortez, were also one of the power couples in the UFC. But the previous year brought a rocky patch that their relationship couldn’t stand. The couple of ‘T-City’ and Cortez separated ways in early 2023. Since then, a significant number of fans have been speculating about Ortega’s romantic life.

Generally, fans can gain an idea about the relationship status of most UFC fighters by having a look at their social media profiles. The married ones, or the ones in a relationship, often share some of their gala moments with their online audiences.

But Ortega’s Instagram profile lacks any such uploads. Most of his posts are about his UFC affairs, training, or snaps with his brother and sons.

Fans may know that both Ortega and Cortez’s social media accounts contained posts that showcased them together. However, both of them decided to take down all such uploads after they split in 2023.

It won’t be wrong to expect that Ortega will share similar posts if he finds love once more. But since his social media profiles give no such evidence as of now, fans may assume that he is still single.

However, another chunk of UFC fans may also be thinking about Ortega’s upcoming in-octagon showdown scheduled for February 24, 2024.

Will Brian Ortega get back to the winning books at UFC Fight Night 237?

A look at Ortega’s recent fights will reveal that he hasn’t been going through a pretty smooth phase. Much like the fallen UFC featherweight king, Alexander Volkanovski, the 33-year-old has also lost three of his last four fights. This time, he will be taking on his last rival, Yair ‘El Pantera’ Rodriguez, once again in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 237.

‘T-City’ picked up a nasty shoulder injury which resulted in a TKO defeat for him when he faced Rodriguez previously in 2022. Even though he is all geared up this time, Rodriguez’s unique fighting style, consisting of vicious kicks, may end his game this time too.

However, Ortega’s determination to trump his Mexican rival this time is expected to provide the fans with an enthralling showdown.