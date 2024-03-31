“Slowed Me Down”: Tracy Cortez Battling Through Adversity, Eyes UFC Return with Determination

Tracy Cortez is looking to make a comeback to the octagon soon despite battling with her physical self. There are several reasons behind calling MMA the sport of blood and injuries. More often than not, injuries become major hurdles in the careers of fighters. A burning example of the same was how the noted UFC heavyweight champ, Jon Jones, had to pull out of UFC 295 due to a torn pectoral tendon, which he is still recovering from. But ‘Bones’ is far from being the only one whose progress was hampered by injuries. The noted UFC flyweight, Tracy Cortez, recently posted an update on her social media that revealed how injuries and life have taken a toll on her as well. But it also showcased her intention of conquering the odds.

The 30-year-old’s Instagram story showcased a post by ‘Home Of Fight‘ which revealed that she is the only fighter who defeated the noted UFC flyweight, Erin Blanchfield, in her pro-MMA career. The words in her story revealed the inconveniences she had to go through. But she also showcased an indomitable intent to make a strong comeback. It read,

“Life and injuries have definitely slowed me down. But it ain’t never stopped me from rising. My time is coming”

Cortez took to the octagon for the last time on 16 September 2023 at the coveted Noche UFC. She achieved a unanimous decision victory against Jasmine Jasudavicius as well. But her post-fight press conference revealed how she picked up multiple injuries in a short period. However, she looked confident about rising against all odds even back then, just like she is vowing to get back up once more.

Having and displaying self-confidence is a quality that fighters should have. Cortez has showcased that in plenty. However, the comparison she made might become the primary factor in selecting her next rival.

Will Tracy Cortez lock horns with Erin Blanchfield next?

Cortez’s style of putting out the Erin Blanchfield-related trivia in her Instagram story has been the reason behind several UFC feuds. Numerous UFC stars have got into heated feuds with each other over such online posts. Hence, there’s every possibility that Cortez and Blanchfield might also get into one following the former’s Instagram update.

Such feuds have often been settled with an in-octagon clash between the two feuding fighters. Hence, it’s quite apparent that the UFC authorities might pit Cortez against Blanchfield if they sense an interesting enough rivalry between the two. But as of now, fans only have Cortez’s assurance of a comeback. An announcement related to her next fight may be following soon.