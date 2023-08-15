“Bro Is Blushing”: Khabib Nurmagomedov Gets Embarrassed in Front of Father by ‘Girlfriend’ Question, Fans React

Fans are having a field day as an old video of Khabib Nurmagomedov being embarrassed in front of his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov by a personal question went viral. Fans are well aware of Khabib’s close relationship with his father. Abdulmanap has coached the former UFC champion his whole life. He has had an impact not only on Khabib’s life but also on the lives of renowned fighters such as Islam Makhachev, Umar Nurmagomedov, and others. As a result, ‘The Eagle’ has tremendous admiration for his father.

Advertisement

In fact, the former UFC lightweight fighter credits his father for everything he has achieved in the sport. In various interviews, Khabib has frequently praised his father. However, a recently resurfaced old video depicted the Russian MMA star’s bashful side.

Fans react as Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘blushes’ in front of father

An old interview in which a reporter questioned Abdulmanap if Khabib had a girlfriend is making the rounds on the internet. Nurmagomedov buried his face in shyness after Abdulmanap’s strong responses to the reporter’s inquiries.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv-QP1Hsiqp/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Many admirers in the post’s comments section, however, appeared delighted by Abdulmanap’s responses. They also admired Khabib’s relationship with his father. Check out some reactions from fans below:

One fan pointed out Khabib’s expression. He wrote, “Bro is blushing.”

Another fan joked about the former UFC fighter having a tough life. He wrote, “Tough life khabib.”

Advertisement

A fan was impressed by Abdulmanap’s response. He commented, “Man what a guy he was charming hahaha.”

“You can tell how much he loves his father,” commented a fan who loved the father-son bond.

One fan talked highly about Khabib’s father. He wrote, “You can tell how much he loves his father.”

‘The Eagle’ left MMA after his father’s death

After defeating Justin Gaethje in his final UFC title fight in 2020, ‘The Eagle’ announced his retirement inside the cage. With a 29-0 record, the Russian great retired at the pinnacle of his career.

Khabib Nurmagomedov lost his father and coach Abdulmanap before his battle with Gaethje, leaving a void he couldn’t fill. Following this, Nurmagomedov said that he promised his mother that he would not compete in MMA without his father.

He has since turned down offers costing millions of dollars in order to uphold his pledge. Nurmagomedov is frequently chastised for leaving the game too soon. However, it is natural that he finds it mentally difficult to continue without his idol.