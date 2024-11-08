Bo Nickal Brands Sharaputdin Magomedov an ‘Easy Fight’ but Says: ‘UFC Doesn’t Want It Right Now’

UFC’s wrestling boy scout Bo Nickal wants to take on Sharaputdin Magomedov next but does not think the UFC will let him at this time. After his striking blitzkrieg against Armen Petrosyan, the Magomedov’s stock has gone through the roof. So much so, he ended up calling out former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and for a moment there, it seemed like Izzy might even entertain the idea. But Nickal isn’t buying the hype of an opponent who he claims would be a “90-second quick cheque” for him.

Being unbeaten, both Nickal and Bullet are rising contenders in the division and provide the classic striker vs wrestler match-up. In fact, since the Russian fighter seemingly can’t fight in the USA yet, Nickal is happy to do it in Abu Dhabi.

“It’s like I would like to fight him but it’s not a tough fight and I’d have to go to Abu Dhabi….and also the UFC probably doesn’t want that right now….Go over to Saudi, make a quick cheque, 90 seconds.”

When the UFC finds a striker and wants to build him into a potential star, feeding him to a classy wrestler is the last thing on their agenda. So Nickal is right about the UFC not wanting to pair Magomedov with him.

However, if their careers continue along the same path, the two will inevitably fight, way down the line.

Besides, right now, Nickal already has an up-and-comer who’s interested in a scrap at UFC 309 despite his scheduled bout with Paul Craig.

Reiner de Ridder targets Nickal fight

de Ridder is a former two-division champion from One Championship who is making his UFC debut this weekend. He is taking on the UFC veteran Gerald Meerschaert. But his eyes are already on the Colorado folkstyle wrestler.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, the Dutchman spoke about a potential fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Nickal but found a way to essentially call the American out.

“Like Khamzat and Bo Nickal would both be amazing that might be a nice next step….Do something to Paul Craig, distract him a little bit, I can jump in….That’s a fun one, right? I’m down for that. So Paul Craig, take a hike.”

While this shall remain wishful thinking unless Craig really does pull out and it doesn’t seem like he’s going to give up the chance to fight at the Madison Square Garden, Craig will need to first win his debut fight and do it in style to get the American’s attention.