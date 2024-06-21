Ryan Garcia Eyes UFC Career, Calls Out Dana White After Devin Haney Win Overturned

Ryan Garcia, who had just announced his retirement from boxing yesterday is looking for greener pastures at the UFC. The boxing phenom has suspended from the sport after testing positive for PEDs for the Devin Haney fight, which has now been overturned.

Garcia can not compete in professional boxing for a year and right now, it appears that all those feuds he has been finding himself in against MMA fighters is finally paying off.

‘KingRy’ has been very vocal about how he believes he can beat UFC fighters in MMA. He has even often challenged UFC bantamweight champion ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley. Meanwhile, O’Malley being who he is, believes that he could beat Garcia at boxing.

So that’s a fight waiting to be booked and if Garcia is serious about taking a major paycut at his new job, Dana White would ideally love him at the organization.

That said, given Garcia has been going a bit beserk with his UFC demands, so maybe Dana will have second thoughts.

“I’m headed to the UFC”

I’m headed to the UFC — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) June 20, 2024

“Dana I want my 50gs”

Dana I want my 50gs — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) June 20, 2024

“For real Dana white hit me up”

For real Dana white hit me up — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) June 20, 2024

If Garcia’s tweets help him get inside an octagon for 50gs performance of the night bonus, but he sure is driving a lot of media his way and UFC would love to have that, especially since the last month or so have been about Conor McGregor pulling out of the Michael Chandler fight.

However, that is easier said than done since he is currently suspended for taking a PED. That would not sit well with the fans or the other fighters if the UFC just let him fight despite knowing this. The company’s biggest star, McGregor himself had derided Garcia after his results had first been made public.

Amidst all the drama regarding his suspension, ‘KingRy’ has maintained his innocence. He claims someone set him up and he will expose boxing.

Ryan Garcia claims he had a fake blood test

Garcia always stated that someone was setting him up, even when his first blood test had first come out as positive for ostarine. It turns out, he is still sticking to his narrative and despite facing a year long suspension, he claims innocence.

“I really hope boxing good without me I fought everyone and was willing to They have turned there back on me I’m innocent I stand by that I don’t care what everyone says Gun yo my head I say I didn’t take PED’s”

I really hope boxing good without me I fought everyone and was willing to They have turned there back on me I’m innocent I stand by that I don’t care what everyone says Gun yo my head I say I didn’t take PED’s — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) June 20, 2024

Ryan Garcia initially made light of the situation by trolling Devin Haney by saying he did take the PED. However, that has now come back to bite him in the back following his suspension.

He still wants to expose boxing, something he has been saying for a long time. It will be interesting to see if ‘KingRy’ can back up his claims.