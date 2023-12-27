“You Might Be…”: UFC Legend Chuck Liddell Gives Influencer Bradley Martyn Fighting Chance in Street Fight

The UFC is one of the biggest sports organizations in the world. Many fighters played a key role in the growth of the promotion. During the early days of the UFC, it was fighters such as Chuck Lidell who helped the UFC grow massively. Liddell, in a recent podcast, answered an age-old question put forth by influencer Bradly Martyn.

Bradley Martyn is a 34-year-old influencer focusing on fitness. Martyn started his career in the social media space by posting educational videos on YouTube about training. Over time, Martyn grew an audience. He is now one of the biggest influencers in the fitness space. Martyn also hosts his own podcast named ‘Bradley Martyn’s Raw Talk’. In a recent interview, he asked UFC legend Chuck Lidell who would win in a street fight between the two. Liddell answered, saying,

“I am known as a heavy-handed street fighter, I am a heavy-handed brawler, I didn’t know that. I don’t give you much of a shot, I don’t know what your background is so you never know. You might be a world champion kickboxer, I don’t know.”

Martyn has a huge following on social media with 5 million followers on Instagram and close to 3.2 million on YouTube. For the uninitiated, Martyn became famous in the MMA community for recent statements made in his podcast.

Martyn asked multiple fighters such as Nate Diaz, Devin Haney, and Demetrious Johnson, among others who would win in a street fight. Needless to say, the fighters as well as the fans did not give Martyn any chance.

However, Martyn believes he holds the winning edge thanks to his weight (260lbs). With that being said, let’s take a closer look at UFC legend Chuck Liddell and his contributions to the sport.

Chuck Liddell: The Iceman of UFC

Known by most as “The Iceman,” Chuck Liddell is a retired American mixed martial artist and the former Light Heavyweight Champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Liddell rose to prominence in the mixed martial arts (MMA) community as one of the pioneers of the sport. He is renowned for his brutal fighting style and knockout ability.

Liddell was a major contributor to the mainstreaming of mixed martial arts (MMA) in American sports and entertainment. Liddell’s rivalry with Tito Ortiz played a huge role in expanding the reach of the UFC in the early 2000s. He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2009.