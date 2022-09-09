Hasbulla Aka ‘Mini Khabib’ Gets Fined for a Conor McGregor-Esque Traffic Offense While Riding in a $300K Lamborghini

Conor McGregor and Hasbulla Magomedov have emerged as surprising rivals! Yet, there is a glaring similarity between the two!

Conor McGregor is without a shadow of a doubt, the single largest persona in UFC history. The revolution brought about to the sport is credited only to him.

The former two-weight world champion has made it abundantly clear, that he has no friends in this business. As such, the ‘Notorious’one, one isn’t afraid to pick fights with anyone and everyone.

Conor’s contests against everyone he has come up against are evidence of that. Most notably, his year-long feud with Jose Aldo and the infamous Khabib Nurmagomedov saga, bearing to mind.

Not one to take the game lightly, McGregor has mastered the art of promotion and marketing. Going as far as to even make personal anecdotes public, in the build-up to his fights.

His recent antics have however indicated that McGregor is willing to go beyond the realms of the UFC to start a scuffle. The recent showdown with internet sensation, Hasbulla Magomedov, being the latest example.

Although a renowned figure, the former featherweight world champion has accepted challenges from everyone. Including newfound friends, Hasbulla, and current UFC featherweight champion, Alex Volkanovski.

You’ll have to go through me first, Leave my mate alone @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/2kGet6kj9s — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) September 1, 2022

In other news, coincidentally, the tik-tok star has gone on to take the route of his nemesis. In what was a shopping spree in Melbourne, Hasbulla raked in a $185 fine for parking in a loaded zone, with his $300,000 Lamborghini.

Similar to the issue McGregor is facing right now on his $168,000 Bentley. Prior to this McGregor was charged with six road offenses, which oversaw two dangerous driving offenses.

In addition, the ‘Notorious’ one was stopped earlier this year for another dangerous driving offense. Not to mention, driving without insurance e and a license. If convicted, the prominent athlete could face a 5000 Euro fine and jail time.

Despite all this, McGregor’s stardom will ensure he faces no obstacles, with a return still on the horizon. And Volkanovski has thrown his hat in the mix to face Conor in his highly anticipated return.

Alexander Volkanovski has recently come out stating he’s willing to move up two weight classes, to engage in about with McGregor.

Volkanovski said–

“I’ve fought Max Holloway, every other champion in my division I’ve fought except for Conor McGregor.”

Conor McGregor is a future UFC Hall of Famer, no doubt. His ability to engage in conflicts with anyone is even more impressive!

