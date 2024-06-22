Ikram Aliskerov Believes Victory Over Robert Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia Will ‘Change His Life’ Completely

The UFC is in Saudi Arabia for the first time with former middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker taking on the short replacement, Ikram Aliskerov. Despite being 2-0 in the promotion, Aliskerov, who is a four-time world champion in Sambo from the Dagestani camp, will have his chance to make a name for himself, derailing the former champion.

During a sneak peek into the Russian’s camp by Red Corner MMA, Aliskerov, respecting ‘The Reaper’s’ legacy, mentioned that a win against the #3 ranked MW would change his fortune, skyrocketing him into the stratosphere. He said,

“Robert Whittaker is a very experienced guy, he’s like a former champion, we respect him, we respect his legacy but now it’s my time. I need to take this fight, I need this win because all my country, all my Republic in Dagestan, is waiting for my win. I need this win. I know if I win, it changes my life, you know.”

Well, his analysis is spot on. While Ikram at present is unranked in the promotion, a stunning upset over the former champion and the #3 ranked guy will certainly up his stocks and launch him into the big league, giving him the much-needed push. Moreover, his countrymen at Dagestan are counting on him, resting their hopes on Aliskerov to make them proud.

Even though the odds are stacked against the Russian, with every analysis favoring ‘Bobby Knuckles,’ Aliskerov’s mountain strength and his Sambo background might play a pivotal role in the fight. Still, Whittaker’s former foe and former MW king, Israel Adesanya believes Aliskerov does not have what it takes to stop ‘The Reaper.’

Whittaker’s former foe, Israel Adesanya rules in favor of ‘The Reaper,’ predicting a stoppage

Ahead of the MW super fight at the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia between Robert Whittaker and Ikram Aliskerov, #2 ranked MW and ex-champ, Israel Adesanya predicted a dominant stoppage by the Aussie. Having fought Whittaker twice, Adesanya certainly knows a thing or two, and according to him, the 33-year-old is going to beat the breaks off of the Russian.

Dropping his expert opinion on his YouTube channel, Adesanya essentially said that since Whittaker was set to face Khamzat Chimaev, he has honed his wrestling game, and an unranked Aliskerov is not a threat in any manner. Mentioning the inexperience of the Russian, Izzy backed ‘The Reaper,’ saying that the latter would put on a show and seal the deal probably in R3 or R4.