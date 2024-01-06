Henry Cejudo Names UFC 300 Star Stylistically the ‘Closest’ to Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC Today

There are a number of interesting fights that UFC fans can look forward to over the next few months. Chief among them is the welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad. The fight is set to take place at UFC 300. Ahead of his first ever title shot, former bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo showered Belal Muhammad with the highest praise possible in his latest YouTube video.

In his most recent YouTube video, ‘Triple C’ took a closer look at the fight between Edwards and Muhammad. In doing so, he said,

“I think that Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad its going to be a great competitive fight. I think if there is any fight that is going to be very very competitive, especially watching them fight for that first time, it’s going to be them. Stylistically, what he did to Gilbert Burns, and how he did it to him, he has only gotten better.”

‘Triple C’ then went on to add,

“And I will say this man, the closest person to a guy like Khabib Nurmagomedov, his name is actually Belal Muhammad… They both have gotten better but if there is one person I would say evolved more than the other his name is Belal Muhammad.”



This is extremely high praise coming from the former bantamweight champion. Especially since the likes of Islam Makhachev, Umar Nurmagomedov and other members from Nurmagomedov’s team are still competing in the UFC. Given this will be the biggest fight of his career, Belal Muhammad has made a few special changes to his training camp for UFC 300. Let’s take a closer look at the changes made in order to become a champion.

Can Belal Muhammad follow the footsteps of Khabib Nurmagomedov to gold at UFC 300?

‘Remember the Name’ honed his MMA skills under the able guidance of the team at Roufusport MMA. As mentioned by Cejudo, Muhammad has improved significantly each time he has stepped into the octagon in his past few fights. ‘Remember the Name’ has become more lethal with his striking and his knockout win over Sean Brady is a testament to that.

However, in order to leave no stones unturned, Belal Muhammad will be flying to Dagestan. He will likely train with the likes of Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov among others to improve his grappling skills. His manager Ali Abdelaziz recently announced his move on Twitter. Needless to say, spending a few weeks in Dagestan is going to exponentially increase his wrestling skills.