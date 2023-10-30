Berating Nate Diaz Over Rejecting $10,000,000 Fight, Jake Paul Demands Rematch for Francis Ngannou in MMA

Francis Ngannou established himself as one of the biggest draws in combat sports with his performance against Tyson Fury. ‘The Predator’ went toe-to-toe with the best heavyweight boxer of his generation and in the eyes of many, came out victorious. As Ngannou ponders on what he wants to do next, Jake Paul on his official Twitter handle suggested a rather interesting proposition. The younger Paul recommended an MMA rematch for Ngannou against his future opponents.

Earlier this year, ‘The Predator’ signed with the PFL. However, the deal was structured in such a way that it allowed him to compete in a boxing match as well. In all likelihood, Ngannou’s next fight will be in MMA. However, if that is not the case, there are a number of extremely interesting options in boxing for ‘The Predator’ to pick from.

‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul took to Twitter to suggest a rather outlandish caveat for Ngannou’s next boxing match. Paul mentioned that the next opponent of the former UFC heavyweight must agree to fight him again in an MMA rules match. While giving his suggestion he also took a jibe at his former opponent, Nate Diaz. He said,

“Any boxer that wants to box Francis Ngannou has to agree to rematch him in MMA. I tried with Nate but he didn’t want it. Next time my paperwork is going to be smarter.”

While this does look good on paper, in reality, it is highly unlikely that any top heavyweight boxer agrees to a rematch in MMA. Jake Paul’s suggestion comes after his planned MMA rematch against former UFC fighter, Nate Diaz, has failed to take place.

Jake Paul to follow his own suggestion he gave to Francis Ngannou?

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul faced off against each other in August this year. ‘The Problem Child’ secured a dominant win over Diaz. After the fight, the pair agreed to a rematch in MMA. However, that has not materialized yet. In a recent interview, Paul stated that he offered Nate Diaz $10 million for a rematch in MMA, however, Diaz turned it down. He further went on to explain why that was the case. He said,

“I think it is too big of a risk right? Like $10 million but if he loses, he’s gonna get made fun of…. It is kind of a lose-lose situation for him. And so that is why behind the scenes, on the business side of things, he is making like outrageous number claims…. It’s like Nate is ducking me.”

A clip of his comments started doing rounds on Twitter. Nate Diaz responded to the clip with a tweet where he claimed that he would fight Paul anytime but he was not interested to fight in the PFL. In the tweet he critized Jake Paul and the PFL.

Given the suggestion Paul has put forth for Ngannou, it will be interesting to see if he follows the same. Given that he had promised Nate Diaz a rematch in MMA. As things stand, it is highly unlikely that we see Jake Paul in an MMA ring anytime soon.