UFC Saudi Arabia: Ariel Helwani Addresses Dana White’s “Bullsh*t” Comments on His Report

Several recent reports revealed that Dana White and Co. had to postpone the first-ever UFC event in Saudi Arabia since the Saudi Arabian authorities were unhappy with the fight card that the UFC had presented for the event. But the UFC head honcho, Dana White, had something else to say about the same during his post-UFC 297 press conference. The 54-year-old revealed that he had decided to postpone the event from his end, sensing the lack of depth in the card, not the Saudi Arabian authorities. White also called the report “total bulls**t” and the propagator of such rumors a “fu**ing liar”.

The prime source of all those reports was none other than the noted MMA coverage personality Ariel Helwani. But Helwani pointed out that it was rather unlikely for him to get the report partially correct. He included three major points in his previous report about UFC Saudi Arabia. Dana White’s words confirmed two of them about the postponement and new schedule of UFC Saudi Arabia. But it debunked the reason that Helwani had given behind the postponement.

‘The MMA Hour’ host implied that the UFC head honcho’s “ego” would have been hurt if he accepted that it was the Saudi Arabian authorities who rejected their card. This is why he was trying to twist things up a bit. Helwani said :

“He’s [Dana White] essentially confirming my report. He’s saying it wasn’t good enough. He is saying that he wasn’t happy with the card. So, ‘he’ decided to move it. Ultimately, it’s a bit of an ego thing.”

Helwani’s reports have proven to be true numerous times. This is why he is one of the most noted faces in MMA coverage. Hence, a large chunk of fans may take his side in this entire issue despite White’s scathing remarks. Amidst all of this headache related to UFC Saudi Arabia and others, Dana White recently received another request that he might find hard to keep.

Paulo Costa requested Dana White to grant him a title shot

Despite being accused of multiple pull-outs and inactivity, the UFC middleweight, Paulo Costa’s ambitions are currently on a high. ‘Borrachinha’ may know that there are two UFC middleweights already in line awaiting their shots. Still, the Brazilian didn’t hesitate to request the UFC head honcho for a title shot right after Dricus Du Plessis’ victory at UFC 297.

Well, the current scenario says that Costa will probably have to wait for a prolonged period to get a shot at the UFC middleweight gold, if at all. However, the UFC head honcho can decide to turn it all around and grant Costa’s request. If he can postpone a UFC event because he didn’t like the card, it’s quite apparent that he carries enough power to grant Costa the next middleweight title shot.