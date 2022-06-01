“”Carla was kind of like okay” – Valentina Shevchenko believes Rose Namajunas is better than Carla Esparza

Valentina Shevchenko spoke about Rose and Carla Esparza and claimed that Rose Namajunas is a better fighter compared to Carla Esparza.

The most dominant UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko recently appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour. Valentina talked about a lot of things on this interview. One of the talking points in the interview was about the recent fight between Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza.

MMA fans around the world found the fight very boring and a no contest in many ways. Carla defeated rose to win the strawweight title. Valentina had her thoughts about the fight. The Bullet said its hard to say exactly what was wrong with the fight.

Valentina on Rose vs Carla:

Valentina believes Rose has everything better compared to Carla. Rose can also wrestle as she has more potential than that. She didn’t use her potential, Valentina added. Valentina also said that its some kind of a thing on some days that fighters just don’t want to fight. Valentina believes that’s what happened with Rose on that day.

“Carla was kind of like okay, do my job. She did it great because she definitely had to use her skills and ya and Rose didn’t activate”. Valentina said to Ariel.

The Bullet also believes that if Carla would have bene more aggressive and thrown more punches that would have made Rose wake up a little bit. Rose would have activated if she would have received the punches and would have started to fight a bit.

Valentina believes its the corner’s role to give that extra push to the fighter. She said my corner would yell at me and give me that extra push if it would have happened to me. The microphones make the corner be a little polite to the fighter which is not necessarily always good is what she believes.



Valentina on her future:

Valentina discussed that it would be a good idea to again go up to 135. Ariel asked if the talks of her versus Amanda are over or not. She replied you never know, we have to wait till July as Amanda is scheduled to fight Julianna for the title. Valentina believes that if Amanda is able to win then there will be talks. Valentina feels very positive about the 135 pound weight class and her entry into it.

