Chael Sonnen Reveals How Dana White and Co. Can Make Conor McGregor’s Comeback a Reality

Former UFC star, Chael Sonnen has made a rather interesting suggestion to former boss, Dana White on how he should look to attract Conor McGregor back to the Octagon this year. McGregor, who has been out of action since 2021, will make it four whole years this July since the last time he featured in a combat sports setting. And without a win since the year prior, the Dubliner is tasked with snapping a two-fight losing skid in his return to action – if that ever comes.

Fracturing his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, McGregor was initially booked to return last summer. In what would come as a high-profile hiatus-snapping comeback fight, he was meant to headline UFC 303 during International Fight Week. But the 36-year-old ruled himself after suffering a foot injury, much to the agony of Michael Chandler.

And in the time since, the Crumlin striker has remained tight-lipped on his potential return, instead weighing up a spontaneous move to BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship). The Crumlin striker’s return to the Octagon seems less likely day by day.

However, if you ask former middleweight title chaser, Sonnen, he’s got quite an interesting plan to lure the Irishman in.

“Conor McGregor is going to run for the President of Ireland,” Sonnen said on his Instagram. “The idea of Conor going into politics – of what he knows nothing about, isn’t a disqualifier from politics. I know lots of politicians who don’t have any idea what politics are about. And I don’t think Conor has the grit to bite down one more time, [in a] main event”, he added.

In his opinion, a 25-minute sanctioned bout for McGregor is less than appealing this late in his career.

“And when the UFC is scratching their head, they can’t figure out what they’re doing wrong. Why they can’t get Conor to sign, they could change that one thing. They could make it three, five-minute rounds. And your likelihood, just by the numbers of getting Conor to put his name on paper – will go 70%. Conor; two jobs, President and cage fighter”, Sonnen asserted, seemingly elated at his own idea.

Meanwhile, it doesn’t look like even three five-minute rounds are going to be enough to bring the former double champion back into a training camp. Basing his own campaign on being a mirror image of US President Donald Trump’s run, McGregor has been sounding the alarm bells on immigration for some time now.

McGregor’s unlikely Presidential bid

Making his plans to run for Aras an Uachtarain majorly clear last week, McGregor really stands very little chance, however, as the Dubliner faces some major roadblocks.

The 36-year-old has to be nominated as a candidate first and foremost. A wholly unlikely scenario it must be noted. Without the backing of at least 20 Oireachtas members, or four county councils in his native country, the UFC star has no chance of even running.

And to boot, given his outlandish statements, and public civil court case for alleged sexual assault which culminated last December, McGregor has never been more of a sour figure on home soil amongst the masses.

Besides, his claims of making statement changes to the policies of the Irish government cannot be made from the seat of the President. Unlike the United States, Ireland is a parliamentary democracy – meaning that only a house of elected representatives led by the Prime Minister can institute said changes.