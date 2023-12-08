“KSI Accepting the…”: Jake Paul’s Plan On ‘Kissing Opponent’ During Face-off Leaves Fans Bewildered

Over the last few years, a number of influencers have entered the world of boxing. However, none are as big as Jake Paul at the moment. The younger Paul brother made his boxing debut in 2018 taking on fellow YouTuber KSI’s younger brother. Not many saw Jake Paul stick to boxing and make it his primary focus in life. However, Paul fell in love with the sport and currently identifies himself as a professional boxer first among other things.

Paul has always been extremely controversial in his opinions. ‘The Problem Child’ is not afraid to speak his mind even when at times he knows it will land him in hot water. In a recent podcast, Paul shared he plans on doing in his next face off. He said,

“So I am going to kiss one of my opponents at some point. When the faceoff gets really close, I am kissing someone… I can’t wait to kiss one of my opponents though. If they kiss back, I double down and tongue straight up… A straight man who is not down to kiss another guy is secretly deep down they’re gay.”

Needless to say, this evoked some strong reactions from fans. Let’s take a look at some of the best reactions to the same.

One fan said, “???????????????????? What in the fuck did I just watch”

Another fan said, “KSI accepting the Jake Paul fight now”

“Think he got hit a bit too hard in sparring”– commented a fan

“I’m questioning all of my decisions and existence right now”– commented a fan in shock

Jake Paul is just a few days away from his ninth professional fight. Let’s take a closer look at his next fight and what he has planned after this fight.

Jake Paul to fight in MMA after Andre August fight?

After months of speculation, Paul finally announced that he would be taking on Andre August later this month. August is a 35-year-old professional with a record of 10 wins and one loss. When the fight was announced Paul received a lot of backlash for picking yet another opponent significantly older than him. However, Jake Paul maintains that Andre August will be a tough challenge for him.

Paul signed with MMA promotion PFL earlier this year and has been teasing a move to MMA for a long time. Given the recent moves that PFL has made, there is a strong sense that 2024 will be a big year for the promotion. With that being said, there is a very strong chance that fans will see Jake Paul in an MMA octagon in 2024. While the ideal opponent would be Nate Diaz, only time will tell who Paul ends up fighting.