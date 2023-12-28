Dana White Explains Why UFC Fighters Are Not Allowed to Walk Out with Rappers, Unlike Boxing

In the UFC, we have seen numerous iconic entries from fighters. Some of them include Conor McGregor’s memorable UFC 189 walkout with Irish legend Sinead O’Connor performing ‘Foggy Dew,’ and Israel Adesanya’s Undertaker-themed entrance. While fighters are free to choose their entrance song, they are not allowed to enter with someone other than their team. This is unlike boxers who nowadays enter with rappers like Eminem. Recently, Dana White explained the reason behind this.

Last month, Dana White appeared on the Full Send podcast, where he discussed various topics, from Dillon Danis fighting in the UFC to weight loss. One conversation he delved into was why the UFC doesn’t allow fighters to walk with rappers. White provided a brief answer, stating that in the octagon, the only ones who matter are the people involved in that fight. He stated;

“They walk out with their team, they walk out with the guys who trained them and helped them get there. We don’t turn into fu***ng circus and if you ever noticed in boxing there is 500 people in the ring that don’t belong who the f**k are these people and why are they in there. They are nobody, looking to get on TV that’s what they are. The only people that are in the octagon are people that needed to be in octagon.”

According to White, he doesn’t want to turn the business into a circus. The UFC head honcho prefers fighters entering with their teammates and those who trained for the fight. He also mentioned that UFC doesn’t allow individuals, similar to boxing, to be inside the octagon after the fight. Even he doesn’t enter unless he’s presenting the belt or resolving a brawl.

The UFC president has clearly stated that only those who need to be in the fight are there with the fighter, and he wants no one else. Speaking on the same note, he also didn’t allow Colby Covington to enter with Donald Trump but for different reasons.

Dana White didn’t allow Colby Covington to enter with Donald Trump at UFC 296

Colby Covington and Donald Trump share a solid bond, mutually supporting each other, with the former president not missing Covington’s fights. On the flip side, Covington doesn’t miss any opportunity to praise Trump. In the recent UFC 296, ‘Chaos’ desired Trump to accompany him to the octagon. Predictably, Trump agreed, but Dana White turned down the request. In a recent interview, Covington shared the reason behind it. He stated;

“We called the UFC and Dana and he said, ‘Logistically, Colby, it would just be too tough. He has almost a hundred Secret Service that comes with him and it would be too much mayhem to get you to the cage and get him there at the same time.”

Despite a different reason this time, White once again refused to allow even a prominent figure like Trump to walk out with the UFC fighter.