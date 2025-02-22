Chael Sonnen Expects Alex Pereira to Change Weight Classes Like Ilia Topuria

Earlier yesterday news broke about featherweight champion Ilia Topuria dropping his title for a shot at UFC gold in the 155 lbs division. And now light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira might follow suit. Or that’s at least what UFC veteran Chael Sonnen is predicting.

Topuria’s decision to jump to a new weight class, despite not being guaranteed a title shot immediately, impressed Sonnen. He believes this move could set a trend for other fighters, particularly those who struggle with weight cuts or seek new challenges. Pereira has reportedly been walking around at 230 lbs, so cutting down to 205 lbs does seem like a bit of a task for the man.

So it might not come as a surprise that he might choose to move up to heavyweight to fight Jon Jones for the elusive third title.

Reiterating as much on an Instagram post, Sonnen said, “Ilia Topuria the crazy son of a b*tch actually did it…….Islam Makhachev is trying to do that, Alex Pereira is going to do that real soon.”

The Brazilian knockout artist has made rapid progress in his UFC career, capturing the middleweight and light heavyweight titles in record time. With his powerful striking and size, many believe he could be a formidable force even at heavyweight.

If he does decide to move up, it raises intriguing questions about the UFC’s new policy on weight class transitions. According to certain reports, the organization now requires champions to vacate their titles before moving up, which could mean Pereira would have to relinquish his light heavyweight belt if he wants to challenge for heavyweight gold.

However, Pereira can afford to move to heavyweight without much struggle. He has the frame and power advantage on his side. Does Topuria?

Cormier questions Topuria’s decision

Topuria’s move to lightweight is being put on his inability to safely make 145 lbs anymore. But former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier isn’t exactly buying it.

Speaking on his Good Guy/Bad Guy show with Sonnen, Cormier pointed out that Topuria, who once competed at bantamweight, would be relatively small compared to the top contenders at 155 pounds. He referenced the sheer size of fighters like Islam Makhachev, Charles Oliveira, and Michael Chandler as examples of why the Spaniard might face difficulties in the new division.

“He’s a champion through and through, but when I see him, he’s not a big guy. So to hear he says he can’t make 145 anymore to me seems a bit odd. These guys at lightweight are much bigger than Ilia Topuria.”, Cormier asserted.

Cormier was also surprised that Topuria chose to vacate his belt instead of holding onto it while exploring lightweight. With his departure, the featherweight title will now be on the line when Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes face off in the main event of UFC 314.