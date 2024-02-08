UFC 300: Dana White Offering Fans Free Tickets for the Historic Event – Here’s How to Grab Them

UFC 300 is perhaps the most hyped event the UFC has put on since its debut in New York. In order to celebrate this historic milestone, Dana White and his team have pulled out all the stops. The fight card features two title fights and a number of ranked fighters as well. Needless to say, tickets for the event are expensive and hard to come by. Thankfully, Dana White has an interesting offer for fans which could land them a ring-side seat at UFC 300.

Dana White took to Twitter to announce the upcoming PowerSlap event. He also went on to add how fans can join him for UFC 300. White said,

“You can’t get tickets to this event anymore (PowerSlap 6). But what you can do is watch it live and free on Rumble. And if you do, we’re going to put up a secret code.

White continued,

“If you get the secret code and then go to the link in my bio here’s what I am doing, I am giving away a pair of tickets for UFC 300. And PowerSlap 7 to you and a guest.. I am going to fly you out to Vegas for the weekend, you’ll sit in my section for both events.”

Dana White also went on to mention an additional perk of winning the contest. He stated that the winner will be taken out to gamble alongside Dana White and influencer, Steve Will Do it. This is not the first time Dana White has hosted such a giveaway. White often hosts contests with the winners getting UFC tickets. However, given the significance of UFC 300, this contest feels a lot more special.

Dana White speaks about the struggles of putting on an event such as UFC 300

White is under immense pressure to find the final piece of the puzzle that is UFC 300. The 54-year-old has been looking for a main event for a few months now. The likes of Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Brock Lesnar were all rumored to make a comeback. Unfortunately, these rumors were shut down one by one.

Fans then speculated that Conor McGregor might headline the card at UFC 300. However, there has been no progress on that front either. Dana White recently stated that putting together UFC 300 has been challenging, since he wants to build the best combat sports card ever assembled. Needless to say, given White and the UFC’s history, fans will be pleasantly surprised when the UFC 300 main event is announced.