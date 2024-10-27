Nina Marie Daniele’s Absence at UFC 308 Fuels Speculation on Dream Interview with Conor McGregor, Donald Trump Or MMA Guru

Nina Marie Daniele, a regular at UFC events, wasn’t at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi, leading to strong suspicions that she’d landed a massive interview. From the rumors on the internet, it appears that it is either Conor McGregor, Donald Trump, or she’s finally gotten her vengeance on MMA Guru.

The influencer just informed them that she’s got a nice interview to work on and now nobody knows who was talking about.

Left Abu Dhabi this morning and sadly I won’t be at UFC 308 but on a good note… it’s so I can interview someone I’ve been dreaming of interviewing. I manifested this! So excited! Who do you guys think it is? pic.twitter.com/TgZ3qv18i1 — Nina-Marie Daniele (@ninamdrama) October 26, 2024



Nina has always stated that McGregor and Trump were two people in the MMA space that she really admired and wanted to interview one day. Time and circumstances haven’t allowed that to happen yet.

The Irishman remains evasive to the octagon, so Nina never stood a chance there.

But given that, Trump is currently in the final stretch of his campaign and appearing in a host of interviews, he could be a real possibility for the influencer. So at least she gets one of the two!

As far as MMA Guru is concerned, it would probably be beneficial for his health if Nina didn’t see him across the street.

Regardless, the speculation game has started.

A man remains convinced of the mystery guest saying, “Conor McGregor. Kind of has to be”. Another fan took a different route claiming, “It’s 100% President Trump”.

Doesn’t matter though, not if Shara ‘Bullet’ gets nervous like a middle school boy meeting his first ‘girl’ friend and tries being mean to her to get her attention. Except here, Shara tried to kick Nina’s head off.

Nina’s brush with death ft. Shara

Unbeaten and known for his powerful striking, Shara just aimed a calf kick in her direction, followed by a spinning kick. Nina has taken calf kicks from both light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and middleweight champion, Sean Strickland.

Strickland, especially is notorious for going too hard in sparring sessions. But even the two of them didn’t scare Nina as much as the one-eyed Russian did.

While being chased by ‘Bullet’, a visibly nervous Nina laughed it off, saying, “This is slightly terrifying,” as she frantically attempted to hide behind a punching bag.

But Shara continued like it didn’t matter. Maybe he was practicing. After all, he knocked out his opponent with a double-spinning back fist, something right out of a Batman movie.

Thankfully no Nina was hurt in the making of that video.