Charles Oliveira Breaks Down in Tears While Revealing the Emotional Story Behind His ‘Do Bronx’ Nickname

Charles Oliveira broke down in tears as he sat down for a feature film with ESPN MMA. The Brazilian will take on Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 this weekend in what will be his return to the octagon. Oliveira has not fought since his UFC 289 victory against Beneil Dariush. Since then, he took some time off to recover and rejuvenate himself. Having previously lost his UFC gold to Islam Makhachev, Oliveira will now look to come back stronger to secure another title run and win back what was his.

Documenting the Brazilian’s meteoric rise to stardom, Charles Oliveira and ESPN MMA dropped a feature film masterpiece on YouTube recently. The story detailed Oliveira’s rise from the “favelas” to the top of the octagon cage. In the video, the Brazilian broke down when he started talking about the hardships he had to go through. He also revealed what his nickname means to him. Oliveira said,

“A kid who came from nothing, from the bottom, from the favelas, disparaged….That’s what ‘Do Bronx’ means to me. A kid that came from the favela to win.”

Charles Oliveira spoke about how he was very content with his life. He has been able to provide a good life for his parents and would die very happily if God were to take him away now. The Brazilian is ready to make his mark in the UFC again, so he can show his fans that he is not yet done. There is more to his story.

Surely, going by his present state of mind, it is evident that ‘Do Bronx’ will not hold back on Saturday night. The Brazilian spoke about the only way he knows to sell a fight.

Charles Oliveira is a ‘lion hunting’ when the octagon door closes, the only way he knows to sell the fight

Charles Oliveira looks razor sharp just days away from his return to the octagon. The Brazilian is ready to take on Arman Tsarukyan in what is being dubbed as a title eliminator. In a recent interview posted by MMA Fighting on X, Oliveira spoke about the only way he knows how to sell a fight. He said,

“Some people sell the fight in a different way, some people are gonna say things and it doesn’t matter. I sell the fight in just one way, when that door closes, I’m a lion hunting. That’s what I do.”

Charles Oliveira does not care for Arman Tsarukyan’s trash-talking ahead of the fight. The Brazilian does not sell fights in that manner. With so much at stake, this lightweight fight promises to be a cracker as the man with the most finishes in UFC history will grace the octagon with his presence once again.