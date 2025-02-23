19–0 Russian Contender Called for Title Eliminator by Ex-UFC Champ Aljamain Sterling: ‘Let’s Go 5 Rounds’

Just weeks after their high-stakes clash at UFC 310 at the tail end of last year, unbeaten starlet Movsar Evloev has been offered a definitive title eliminator by Aljamain Sterling — with the ex-bantamweight king suggesting they battle over five rounds this time.

Set to cause a major shake-up in the featherweight division, Sterling and Evloev will be happy to know any and all contenders to the throne will be welcome with the crowning of a new champion at UFC 314 in April, with Ilia Topuria vacating his belt.

And both are tipped to be the potential kryptonite to the unbeaten star’s reign — given their impressive grappling threats. Sterling and Evloev met at UFC 310, with the ex-champion suffering his first loss at 145lbs in just his sophomore appearance.

Certainly holding his own against the former M-1 Global champion over the course of three rounds in a decision loss, the Uniondale technician, Sterling has now staked his claim to the sidelined Evloev for a five round rematch as soon as they are done with their next respective fights.

“Let’s go. 5 rounds. Winner gets the next shot,” Sterling tweeted in aim of Movsar Evloev, who confirmed his willingness to take on all comers in his return to action — at either lightweight or featherweight.

While Sterling’s tweet sounded respectful, the question is – Did he turn down a high-stakes clash in the UFC 314 as well?

Sterling accused of turning down UFC newcomer

While offering Evloev a rematch in a bid to determine the next challenger to the featherweight title, which hopefully will have its new placeholder come April, Sterling was accused of escaping a high-stakes clash on the same UFC 314 card.

Debuting in the featherweight division at UFC 300 against the always-game, Calvin Kattar, Sterling came out with a unanimous decision win, before booking his second outing opposite Evloev.

However, with former Bellator MMA kingpin, Patricio Pitbull booking an Octagon debut against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 314, the Brazilian revealed this week that the ex-interim champion was not his initially targeted foe.

“All of a sudden they [the UFC] asked if I would fight [Aljamain] Sterling in March, I said I’m in, but he ran,” Patricio Pitbull told MMA Fighting.

“Then they offered me Yair Rodriguez, but he didn’t respond. I messaged him in private. ‘What’s up brother? Where’s your Mexican pride?’…he said it’d be very gratifying to welcome me to the organization.”

Boasting a stunning run in Bellator MMA which included two separate division title runs, Sterling admitted that while he was available to take on Pitbull in April, he would not enter a bout against such elite competition anymore without proper preparation.

“I agreed to fight (Patricio) Pitbull in April,” Aljamain Sterling responded on X. “As I’ve been away and also while handling personal matters. I can’t take short-notice fights where I’m clearly not ready anymore.”

Hoping to kick start his featherweight title charge in a sought-after rematch with Evloev, many fans and pundits are likely to argue Sterling really has very little business calling for the 19-0 contender, who has been tipped to compete for the championship time and time again in the last 18 months.

Interestingly to note, Evloev also holds a decision win over Diego Lopes, who headlines UFC 314 in a vacant title fight against Alexander Volkanovski, who is seemingly being overlooked by the promotion, regardless.