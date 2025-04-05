Conor McGregor Hints Dana White Should Watch This Fighter Closely, Calls Her the Next Big Thing

Conor McGregor speaks to press on the red carpet before the premiere of Road House at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas on the first day of South by Southwest, Friday, March 8, 2024. McGregor plays the character \”Knox\” in the movie.

Amid links to a UFC move, PFL star Dakota Ditcheva has been touted as “the next big thing” by Octagon veteran Conor McGregor. Ditcheva, a native of Manchester, has lit up the SmartCage since her arrival in the promotion back in 2022.

Ditcheva won the flyweight tournament finale with a knockout over UFC alum Taila Santos in November, moving the striking sensation’s record to 14-0 as a professional.

The English flyweight has long been a UFC scout’s dream signing, with attempts to secure her services for the Dana White-led company, even reportedly proposing a potential swap deal with the PFL- ultimately to no avail.

“It wasn’t 100% set, but I did hear it floating around that [the UFC] did ask for a swap,” Ditcheva said during an interview with ESPN. “I mean, would PFL want to let me go?” she asked.

However, Ditcheva attended a BKFC Dubai event this weekend and linked up with McGregor. And not in a bid to prise the talented striker to bare-knuckle fighting- the Notorious asserted that she had a massive career ahead of her in mixed martial arts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RED CORNER MMA (@redcorner.mma)

“Great to see you, sweetheart,” McGregor told Ditcheva. “You’re the next big thing. Strong women, good girl. F*cking awesome. Great to see you — great to finally meet you“, the former UFC champion told the English up and comer.

Ditcheva, while still signed with the PFL, is aiming for the stars, looking to take off the 8 rubies of the UFC women’s flyweight belt.

Ditcheva weighs up Shevchenko duel

Should a deal with the UFC be signed in the near future, the British striker is all ears to a potential future clash with current divisional queen Valentina Shevchenko.

“People are always asking me about her (Valentina Shevchenko), but I mean, she’s my top fighter out of everyone,” Ditcheva told talkSPORT.

“So I’ll always give her all respect. She’s been champion for years and years… I’m not quite there yet. I’m still 26. These girls are like 31,32. So I have to kind of humble myself a little bit”, she admitted butt claimed that she would go against just about anyone once put inside the cage.

“I could definitely, and I would [fight Shevchenko],” Ditcheva added.

But there’s an interesting footnote to this story. As confirmed in February, Ditcheva will not compete in this year’s PFL flyweight tournament. That’s despite winning the tourney last year. And at the time of publication to boot, Ditcheva has yet to be booked for her return to the SmartCage. Keep an eye on this one.