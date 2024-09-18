“Coked Out, Drunked Out”: Ali Abdelaziz Calls Conor McGregor ‘Easiest Fight in Lightweight Division’

Manager Ali Abdelaziz was recently asked about a potential fight between his fighter, Justin Gaethje, and Conor McGregor. The outspoken manager, who has had his own run-ins with ‘The Notorious’ quickly shut down any talk of the matchup, claiming that the “Co*ed out, drunk out” McGregor the “easiest fight in the lightweight division“.

While there is no talk of McGregor taking on Gaethje as such, it is always a possibility since both are two of the biggest names in the same division and as of right now, have no title prospects ahead of them.

In a recent interview with Brett Okamoto, Abdelaziz claimed that Gaethje doesn’t care about fighting the Irishman but he liked easy money. Calling out McGregor’s often obnoxious public persona, Abdelaziz further said that if the UFC were up for the fight, they wouldn’t mind obliging.

“Gaethje don’t care about fighting Conor McGregor. But everybody like easy money. He is one of the easiest fights in the UFC’s lightweight division. He’s coked out, drunked out, getting kicked out of countries, and behaving badly. He got kicked out of Monaco I believe. Honestly, if the UFC want to make it, why not. If they don’t who cares about it.”

And as far as McGregor is concerned, after trolling Michael Chandler for two years with a potential fight, the Irishman seems to have run out of some goodwill.

Meanwhile, Chandler has booked against former lightweight champion, Oliveira.

McGregor on the other hand pleaded innocent and stated that he had no idea what was going on with the UFC. During a BKFC presser, he said that he wants to fight but was not being given a date by the UFC.

With only two fights in his contract and half a billion dollars in his accounts, it seems that McGregor does not see himself fighting for much longer in the UFC either.

McGregor is ‘out of the loop’ with the UFC

Conor McGregor, the sport’s biggest star seems unsure about his current standing with the UFC. Despite being ready to return, he still hasn’t been given a fight date. And his expected opponent, Michael Chandler, has now moved on to a rematch with Charles Oliveira at UFC 309.

McGregor insists he’s been doing everything right, including frequent drug testing and training, but he’s still waiting on the UFC. “I’ve been tested 13 times,” McGregor said, even reaching out to Sheikh Turki for help.

With two fights left on his UFC contract, McGregor’s thinking about what’s next, even floating the idea of a Bare Knuckle-UFC partnership. He’s frustrated by the delay but staying patient, saying, “Patience is one of the most important skills a human being can possess”.

Hopefully, whatever the case is, the UFC resolves it.