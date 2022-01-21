UFC 270 PPV Cost : How much does it cost to watch Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane and other UFC 270 matches?

UFC 270 PPV Cost : How much does it cost to see Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane finally meet to prove who will be the watch dog in the heavyweight division at UFC 270 .

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is among the most raising since 2020. And with the upcoming UFC 270 the thrill is even more. If you thought being a fan is just by following and watching the sport, it comes at a expensive price.

Price has kept increasing for last three years from $64.99 in 2020 to $69.99 in 2021 and finally to $74.99 in 2022.

UFC 270 main card showdown:

Main event is for the UFC Heavyweight Champion bout:

Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane

Co-event is for UFC Flyweight Championship bout:

Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo 3

UFC PPV (pay-per-views)

The UFC PPV event are different for different events and depending upon the region where you reside price changes drastically. Here is the official pricing for PPV buys based on region you reside:

ESPN holds all the right for UFC pay-per-views and the new pricing for the regular bundle is $74.99. There is another option, which costs $99.98 and includes an annual ESPN+ membership.

The Exclusive rights for UK is authorized by BT Sports and you can access the game with use of a £25 Monthly Pass.

Sony ten holds all right for UFC events in India, which are available on Sony Ten pack for Rs 41 per month for set-top box service and one can subscribe to their premium package for Rs 999 annually or Rs 299 per month to Sony Liv App.

To watch UFC 270 live on January 22 subscribe to any of the following services:

