Daniel Cormier Ignores Conor McGregor’s Road House Performance, Naming Michael Bisping the Best Actor in MMA

While Conor McGregor became a famous meme with his role in ‘Road House’, UFC veteran Daniel Cormier still believes Michael Bisping is the guy who makes the best movies in MMA.

Now McGregor played the villain in the movie and fans loved his performance with many claiming he just walked on set one day while the cameras were rolling and the director forgot to yell cut.

However, that performance wasn’t enough to impress DC or Sonnen.

The pair recently sat down to discuss everything in the combat sports world in the latest episode of the Good Guy/Bad Guy Show.

‘DC’ came up with the topic very randomly and the pair began discussing why Bisping is the best actor in the world of MMA,

“Hey, the guy that makes the best movies in MMA, Michael Bisping….Michael Bisping really is a good actor man, it sucks to admit it but he really is a good actor.”

Daniel Cormier and Sonnen both agreed that Bisping plays the role of a villain very well. And according to Cormier, it’s because ‘The Count’ has been a real ‘bad guy’ at times. And having heard the kind of things that he sometimes has said in DC’s presence, the veteran is not surprised that he can pull off villainous roles quite easily.

Speaking of bad guys, there’s a former UFC bad guy who is trying to unretire but Cormier does not see it happening.

Cormier on ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone wanting to return

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone is looking to make a comeback to the UFC after having openly admitted to taking steroids recently.

Cerrone is currently retired from the sport and revealed that he was undergoing some treatment for his hair, which required him to dabble in the dark arts.

And ‘DC’ believes he could only be exploiting a loophole if he tested clean for a fight!

“And he goes, ‘I want to fight again’. But at the end of the day, Cowboys been doing steroids openly…He’s not been clean….He would test clean, but isn’t that just a loophole?”

Being on gear at Cerrone’s age can make one stronger, faster, and more durable; qualities that ‘Cowboy’ had stopped exhibiting even in his early 30s. So to have him unload all that on a challenge in the UFC just seems like a terrible thing to do.

Cormier claims that even if he does get off the Steroids, he will still have reached that point thanks to the PEDs and that seems unfair, unfair to all the other clean fighters who have been doing so for years.

Cormier also feels like this will set a bad example for aging fighters to go and abuse steroids.

If the UFC allows Cerrone to fight again, it will be a loophole for fighters to exploit; take a few years away from the UFC, do steroids, and then come back after a while your blood is clean but your body is the same as Captain America!