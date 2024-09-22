Comedian Andrew Schulz Advises Dana White on How to Avoid the Terence Crawford-Kendrick Lamar Like Name Blunder

At the historic UFC 306 event at The Sphere, the organization had a bit of a mishap, boxing champion Terence Crawford was in attendance, watching the fight live. However, during the broadcast, the camera’s panned over to him and the display read ‘Kendrick Lamar’, leading to a plethora of jokes and memes online. Now comedian Andrew Schulz has advised Dana White on how to avoid similar confusions in the future.

Although ‘Bud’ himself took it as a joke, it was a pretty embarrassing moment for the UFC, especially since Crawford is one of the biggest names in the sport.

In a recent podcast episode with Charlamagne, Schulz had the most brilliant idea to avoid such a mishaps.

According to Schulz, it would be safer to just show the celebrity on the big screen without the name. Because then, the fans that know the celebrity will recognize who it is. And the ones that never knew the celebrity in the first place will be indifferent to whoever appears on the big screen.

“I don’t know why they ever put the name. It’s too risky putting the name. Coz if you’re famous and they put you on, people are either going to know who you are or they’re not…Don’t put the name, you’ll never f*ck up.”

Meanwhile, Crawford being the good sport he is, played into the trolls very well. Fans on Instagram kept calling him Kendrick Lamar in the comments section so he embraced it and is now having fun with it.

Crawford takes Rihanna’s help to shut down trolls

Are you being harassed, has someone stolen your identity? Are people making fun of you on the internet? Dial… Actually you don’t have to do any of that if you know Rihanna.

You don’t. But Terence Crawford does. Posting a picture with Rihannaon his Instagram, the boxer sent out a warning telling people that the pop star appreciate the disrespect being shown to the pound for pound king.

“Shoutout to my girl @badgalriri she said she don’t appreciate yall calling me @kendricklamar. Y’all better show some respect for the #P4P KING‼️”

The boxer had actually run into Rihanna at Fashion Week and made the most of the situation. UFC boss Dana White also joined in on the action by commenting on his post.

As it turns out, everyone involved took the incident as a joke and moved on. Bully!