“Conor has a family” – After Jake Paul released an intimate video of the UFC star, Jorge Masvidal defended Conor McGregor

Jake Paul is adamant about facing Conor McGregor and defeating the UFC great. And “The Problem Child” has gone to great lengths to insult the UFC champion. Following Paul’s internet video release, welterweight rival Jorge Masvidal offered support to McGregor.

In a past interview with Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, Paul expressed his desire to face McGregor. But McGregor disagreed with this assertion. He repeated the point in a string of tweets, branding Paul a “flop” and a “nothing.”

Paul, though, does not tend to remain silent when provoked. He continued by showing a private video of McGregor. Paul also chastised him, saying:

“I’m sharing millions, with underpaid fighters. While you’re sharing hookers with Dana White.”

Although Paul shared the footage more than a month ago, Masvidal recently responded to it and backed McGregor. He said Paul had crossed the line in doing that. Furthermore, he added that he must remember that McGregor has a family.

The authenticity of Paul’s uploaded video is unknown. One thing is for sure, though: McGregor has some powerful support.

Jake Paul receives a promotional boost from Dana White

Jake Paul’s criticism of Dana White and his favourite fighter was blunt. White appears to have provided him with a free advertising boost, though.

“I don’t give a sh*t, do you know what I mean? If he’s really fighting Anderson Silva, and that’s true, it’s about time he’s got a real fight on his hands there. Regardless of how old Anderson is, yeah, that’s a real fight.”

His statements show that he does not think highly of the eccentric Paul. However, the prospect of a Silva-Paul bout could finally end Paul’s search for a “real fight.”

