Conor McGregor Branded ‘Tyson Fury of MMA’ by Controversial Influencer: ‘Fading Passion and Inconsistent Performances’

Conor McGregor is not a very happy individual at the moment. ‘The Notorious’ claims the UFC is stalling his return to the octagon, and he is getting frustrated. The Irishman is currently on a press tour for his upcoming movie Road House. However, following that, he looks to get back into fighting and make his long-awaited return to the octagon. In his latest podcast, True Geordie compared McGregor to Tyson Fury based on one factor.

True Geordie is a content creator who talks about everything boxing and combat sports related on his podcast The Pain Game. Turning his attentions to ‘Mystic Mac’, Geordie reacted to Conor McGregor, claiming he would lose interest in training if the UFC kept stalling. Here’s what he had to say,

“Look we can tell by your performances that there is inconsistencies. If anything, McGregor is the Tyson Fury of MMA in that he is one of the most inconsistent performers.”

True Geordie believes Conor McGregor’s drive has been very low off late. He claims it has something to do with the way the UFC is treating him. According to the Brit, the UFC is impacting McGregor’s mental health with whatever is going on in the background.

‘The Notorious’ recently came out expressing his frustrations. He revealed that if he does not have anything to look forward to, he drifts off and starts slacking.

Conor McGregor reveals that the UFC’s inconsistency caused him to stop training

Conor McGregor has not fought since 2021, and the Irishman is eagerly looking to make his return. He keeps training, so that he stays fit and can return to the octagon. In a recent interview with The Mac Life, ‘The Notorious’ spoke about how he loses interest when the UFC keeps pushing the dates back:

“I was hoping for a December date, then a January date, then it keeps getting pushed back, then I lose interest and stop training for a while. Not stop training, I’m always training, but stop full training and [start] drinking a bit.”

As True Geordie pointed out, the UFC is affecting Conor McGregor’s drive to keep training. With no solid dates to look forward to, the Irishman starts slacking. The UFC has not been able to confirm even his return fight as of now. At this rate, McGregor’s plans of fighting twice this year seem quite far-fetched.