Conor McGregor Upset With Dana White & Co. for Putting ‘Cold Water’ on Nate Diaz Trilogy

Conor McGregor is frustrated with Dana White. ‘The Notorious’ wants to return to the octagon in 2024, however, there is no final date yet. The Irishman is currently fulfilling his media obligations for his upcoming movie Road House. Following that, and St Patrick’s Day celebrations, he will look to get back into the training camp and expects to fight during the international fight week. However, the UFC has not been transparent with him, according to the former champ.

‘The Notorious’ is frustrated, and he has valid reasons to be upset. McGregor has not fought since 2021, when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier. It is a no brainer that he is itching to get back into the octagon after all this time away.

In an interview with talkSPORT MMA, the 35-year-old spoke about how Dana White dismisses a potential fight between himself and Nate Diaz at The Sphere. He said,

“Obviously I’ve got the Diaz trilogy that’s what I had said for The Sphere. You know, there was cold water poured over that publicly off the bat and I wasn’t happy with that.”

Conor McGregor went on to say that he needs to have constant conversations with the UFC. Because if he has nothing to look forward to, he will naturally lose interest. The Irishman seems irritated with the current situation as a fight date or an opponent has not been finalized yet. Only time will tell if he makes his return to the octagon this year or not.

While it is true that Dana White publicly dismissed a trilogy between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor at The Sphere during a press conference, the UFC president gave his reasons for it as well.

Dana White states he will not make the fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz at The Sphere

The UFC is making plans to hold an event at Las Vegas’s latest attraction. The proposed event is set to take place on Mexican Independence Day, which is in September. However, while Nate Diaz is no longer a part of the UFC roster, the Stockton native has his eyes on The Sphere against Conor McGregor. During a press conference, White swatted down the fight, saying,

“I’m looking for Mexicans at the sphere on Mexican Independence Day….No I’m not doing that fight”

Dana White outright denied the possibility of the fight at The Sphere, stating that wants more Mexican fighters there. However, White’s statement not only disappointed McGregor, Diaz too, seemed furious with the UFC.

Diaz even spoke out in support of his long-time rival McGregor in a recent post on X. The Stockton native called for the Irishman to be ‘freed’.