Conor McGregor ‘Can’t Fight’ at UFC 300: UFC Veteran Explains

There are several marquee events that UFC fans can look forward to in 2024. UFC 300, and the return of Conor McGregor and Jon Jones are a few that stand out. UFC 300 is set to be one of the most important events in the history of the promotion and there is strong speculation that Conor McGregor might headline it. However, UFC veteran Chael Sonnen does not think so as per the latest video on his YouTube channel.

While addressing Bo Nickal and his fight announcement for UFC 300, Sonnen shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor. The former title challenger stated that he does not believe ‘The Notorious’ will headline the card, as he won’t be fighting for a title. He further delved deeper, saying,

“You know why Conor McGregor, the sport’s biggest star, will not be fighting at UFC 300? Do you know the answer as to why?… Because it is not a title fight. UFC 300 will be capped off with a world title. Likely on that card there is going to be three world titles. But the last fight of the night will be a championship match. So if you put Conor on the card, it means he can’t be the main event. If you took your biggest star and you placed him anywhere on a card but main event, you have demoted your biggest star. That is why he can’t fight at UFC 300.”

The promotion official announced that UFC 300 will take place on April 13th. At this point, there have not been any announcements made regarding the main event or the fights on the main card. With that being said, let’s take a closer look at Chael Sonnen’s assessment of the situation.

Chael Sonnen’s assessment of Conor McGregor and UFC 300 apt?

Sonnen believes that Conor McGregor won’t headline UFC 300 as he is not fighting for the title. However, over the last few years, the UFC has put on several events that have not been headlined by title fights.

UFC 244, UFC 272, and UFC 264 are a few that immediately come up. Despite not having a title fight as the main event, the aforementioned PPVs performed extremely well because of the names that headlined them.

Therefore, Sonnen’s claims are not backed by events that have recently transpired. If the UFC can get ‘The Notorious’ to fight at UFC 300, he will most definitely headline it. And history has shown us that irrespective of belt or not, a Conor McGregor’s fight always delivers PPVs for the UFC.