Paulo Costa Pokes Fun at Conor McGregor, Jon Jones and Jamahal Hill Over Photos Taken After Arrest

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa has undergone a major shift in his personality. Costa was once a fighter who barely promoted himself or grabbed any headlines and was not a fan favourite. However, since his loss to Adesanya, ‘Borrachinha’ completely reinvented his public image and took on the role of a troll.

Costa started off by promoting ‘secret juice’ as the reason behind his incredible physique. He also became extremely active on Twitter, often trolling other fighters as well as fans. This has quickly promoted Costa to one of the most loved fighters on the UFC roster despite his inactivity. Most recently, Costa took to Twitter to make fun of not one, but 12 current and ex-UFC fighters.

‘Borrachinha’ shared an image which had a collage of mugshots of 12 UFC fighters including Jon Jones, Conor McGregor and Jamahal Hill. He commented on the image saying,

“U never gonna see my face here”

Over the last few months or so, a number of UFC fighters have been running into trouble with the law. While Jon Jones has a history of the same, Conor McGregor was recently added to the list. Cain Velasquez and Jorge Masvidal had extremely public run-ins with the law which took months to resolve. Most recently, it was former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill that found himself on the wrong side of the law.

Why was Jamahal Hill arrested? Let’s take a closer look at what happened.

Jamahal Hill becomes latest UFC star to find himself on the wrong side of the law

According to a report obtained by TMZ, Hill was freed from a jail in Kent County, Michigan early on Monday. State prosecutors accused him of assaulting James Anthony Hill Jr. and causing “serious or aggravated injury upon him”. They filed a single misdemeanour aggravated domestic violence case against him. The man in question here happens to be Jamahal Hill’s brother.

Following the incident, his representative Brian Butler released a statement saying,

“The recent ‘clickbait’ headlines about Jamahal Hill were based on an alleged dispute between him and his older brother. Jamahal adamantly maintains his innocence and denies the false accusations. We will not be commenting anymore about this until the truth comes out in court.”

At this point in time, there is not information on whether this incident will affect Hill’s return to the UFC.