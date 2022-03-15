“I was a little bit concerned and frustrated” – Brandon Moreno shares his main issue during his time as UFC Flyweight champion

Former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno has revealed his concerns following his title victory last year.

Moreno had arguably the memorable year in 2021. ‘The Baby Assassin’ was on a roller coaster journey since his time in the UFC. Beating Deiveson Figueiredo with a rear naked choke to claim the UFC Flyweight gold. The two flyweights fought to a majority draw in their first meeting, with Figueiredo retaining his title at UFC 256 in December 2020.

Which followed for a rematch between the two, where ‘Baby Assassin’ was crowed the new flyweight champion by submitting ‘Deus Da Guerra’ via rear-naked choke in mid-way of round 3 at ufc 263 June 2020. He was holding a six-match win streak and was to defend his title for the first time against Figueiredo.

In the Trilogy fight between the duo this time around Figueiredo came out victorious reclaiming his title.

Moreno issues post UFC 263

While time will go down as one of the carts describing Moreno’s work and represents the beginning of the rise of fame in sports, heroism was not without its difficulties. Post his loss Moreno reflected on his experience with the belt.

“So, I need to be very honest with you guys. I remember immediately after the fight (UFC 263), my manager told me, like, ‘Hey man, go to home and do a little bit with your family because you will be busy for a few weeks.’ I did a media tour in Mexico City, media tour in Los Angeles, and a little one in San Diego I think,” said Moreno. “I did a lot of things and, you know, a lot of interviews. Meeting a lot of people, a lot of famous people in Mexico; I meet the president of my country, so that’s crazy.”

But it allowed him to connect with people like Canelo Álvarez and the President of Mexico. He admits that it changed his approach and inability to maintain his training plan caused anxiety and frustration. That caused him focus to swift from training to maintain his health. He wasn’t able to find a balance between the two which eventually caused him the title.

Moreno further shared his thoughts that “In that moment, I was doing a lot of media and a lot of videos and, in my mind, I was a little bit frustrated because all the other contenders in my division, they’re training so hard and trying to get the title. Now, I have a little target on my back with all these guys (coming after it), and I was putting my pretty face in the cameras and everything. I was a little bit concerned and frustrated.”

Moreno’s journey has been special.

