“Hey Listen...”- Coach Mike Tyson Teases Return to Boxing if One Condition Is Met

Former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson decided to step away from the sport after his loss to Kevin McBride in June 2005. After stepping away from the sport, Tyson faced a number of issues outside the ring both personally and financially. However, after a few tough years, Tyson returned to what he was best at doing, fighting and staying in shape. And according to a recent interview with MMA Junkie, it might be easier to get Mike Tyson to fight again than most people would have expected.

After a 15-year hiatus, Tyson returned to the sport to take on Roy Jones Jr in a fight that took place in November 2020. It was an incredibly nostalgic moment for boxing fans who grew up watching Tyson run through his opponents. The fight ultimately ended up in a draw. In the post fight interview, Tyson said that he would absolutely return to action again. However, that has not been the case almost three years on from the fight.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Mike Tyson revealed the only condition that needs to be met to get him back into a boxing ring. He said,

“I don’t do that stuff no more, I only fight for money. Everybody wants me to fight exhibition, everybody. Hey listen, if the price is right.”(2:00 to 2:14)

With Saudi Arabia investing heavily in combat sports events, we might well get to see the heavyweight legend return to the boxing ring.

Mike Tyson to return to action once again?

Over the last three years, there have been no rumours of a potential opponent or fight date for Mike Tyson. However, the former champion has stayed involved with the sport he loves. In his most recent assignment, Tyson joined hands with Francis Ngannou assuming the role of a trainer. Ngannou is set to face the best heavyweight of this generation and advice from Mike Tyson will surely help out immensely.

According to Kevin Iole, Mike Tyson was paid very handsomely to assume the role of trainer for Francis Ngannou. This will be the first time that Tyson corners a fighter as their coach. The trip to Saudi Arabia has a lot more at stake for Tyson as well. According to reports, Tyson will be inaugurating his own boxing gym as well on this trip.

Needless to say, Tyson’s pupil has a lot riding on this fight. If he secures a win he will cause a big upset and also secure a rematch. If reports are to be believed Ngannou will make $10 million from this fight. Should rematch take place after an Ngannou win, he would make significantly more than $10 million.