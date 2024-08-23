Conor McGregor Catches Blame as Cristiano Ronaldo Snubs Boxing for UFC in Famous ‘This or That’ Game

Cristiano Ronaldo is getting a lot more involved in the social media side of things with his new YouTube channel. In a recent This or That challenge, he recently participated in, the Portuguese maverick was asked to choose between boxing and UFC. Unfortunately for MMA fans, Ronaldo picked boxing and now everyone thinks Conor McGregor is to blame for it.

Not because the Irishman and him are good friends, but because of what happened the last time the pair sat down together to watch a boxing match,

“Connor yapped his ear off too much”

One fan spoke about how ‘The Notorious’ was probably a big factor in his decision to choose UFC over boxing.

“Conor had some influence”

Another fan believes Cristiano Ronaldo is done with boxing because McGregor ruined the last boxing event he went to by constantly talking,

“Conor ruined the last boxing event he went to”

Yet another fan credited the Irishman for being the reason Ronaldo chose UFC over boxing. This seems mean but these guys could very well be right!

“Conor McGregor Factor”

Well, McGregor seems woefully unaware of this or there would have been a deleted tweet trending on X this evening. Regardless, he seems to be currently training for his next fight which is not confirmed yet.

But in the midst of this, the Irishman has taken time to give a shoutout to NBA legend Michael Jordan

McGregor’s a fan!

While the debate about who’s the greatest basketball player of all time swings from LeBron James to Michael Jordan to Kobe Bryant from time to time, in Conor McGregor’s mind, the answer is clear.

In McGregor’s newly posted video, the 6-time NBA champion, Michael Jordan is seen dribbling the ball behind his back, a move not yet seen in the league at the time.

“Unless you’ve hit moves they’ve never seen before you are in no talks. I’ve done it multiple times! Respect to Jordan. BIG GOAT TALK. #FreetheMac”

McGregor obviously also ended up comparing himself to Jordan so one wonders if he set him up so high that he could talk himself up about being at the same level.