Conor McGregor Flaunts Collaboration With 269 Million-Follower Indian Superstar Virat Kohli

Conor McGregor has leveraged his fame and success in the UFC to start multiple business venture from alcohol, clothing, fight promotion, to pain relief and more. And now, McGregor has roped in one of the biggest sports stars in the world that not a lot of people in the US might have only heard of in the last few weeks.

One of the major businesses that Conor McGregor is involved in is a company called Tidl. According to their website,

“TIDL was developed to offer swift relief from muscle, joint, and back pain, inflammation, soreness, aches, sprains, and strains. Our innovative Cryotherapy Technology delivers a rapid cooling effect upon contact and provides relief by preventing inflammation, targeting pain directly at the source.”

It appears now that McGregor has signed Indian cricket Virat Kohli for Tidl.

Conor McGregor x Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/7HJ9rD4Bgk — THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) June 22, 2024



‘The Notorious’ recently took to Instagram to share an article detailing the partnership between his company and Virat Kohli.

For the uninitiated, Virat Kohli is the third most followed sportsman in the world behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi with a whopping 269 million Instagram followers to his name.

Kohli is primarily famous in countries that play cricket; so former British colonies like India, Pakistan, Australia etc.

And since McGregor wants to branch out to parts of the world where opportunities exist, it’s only natural that he wants to be in a partnership with a man with enough followers to win presidential elections in at least 5-6 countries in Eastern Europe.

But as lucrative as that deal is, it’s not the biggest concern to the ‘Mystic Mac’ right now.

Conor McGregor sheds light on his injury that forced him out of UFC 303

Earlier this month after weeks of speculation, Dana White confirmed that Conor McGregor was officially out of UFC 303 due to an injury.

At the time, not a lot of information was revealed but McGregor has taken it upon himself to talk to fans and explain why he had to pull out of a fight for the first time in his career and that too at the 1tth hour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)



‘The Notorious’ stated that he had fractured a toe while throwing a kick and therefore could not take the chance. Right now, McGregor needs just a few weeks to recover and get back on track to make his highly anticipated return but if his return actually materializes; that’s a betting man’s game.