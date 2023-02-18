Joe Rogan ‘Shocked’ by Trans Teacher Dressing as Men Outside School

Joe Rogan, the 55-year-old standup comedian, is a very vocal UFC personality. This was very evident to the fans recently after the UFC commentator gave his honest take on UFC 285. He didn’t shy upon saying that Alexander Volkanovski won against Islam Makhachev in Australia when the judges scored the match in Makhachev’s favor. Be it on social media or his famous podcast, Rogan never shies into sharing his opinion, even if the topic is controversial.

That said, recently while showing the same characteristic, the UFC commentator took to his official Twitter account and gave a sarcastic response to the reports of a trans teacher in Canada.

What did Joe Rogan say about the trans teacher?

The New York Post recently reported that the Canadian transgender teacher Kayla Lemieux dresses as men outside the workplace. Lemieux, earlier, made headlines for wearing prosthetic breasts while teaching students in school.

However, according to the reports, Lemieux’s neighbor stated that the teacher ditches prosthetic breasts outside the school. Instead, as reported, Lemieux dresses as a man during the other times of the day.

The parents of the students have previously raised their concerns regarding the controversial fashion of the teacher. Now Rogan also talked about it. But in a sarcastic way.

The UFC color commentator reposted the news on Twitter and wrote, “shocker” in the caption. Now, it is not rocket science to understand that the MMA enthusiast was being sarcastic here.

Also, this is not the first time Rogan has expressed his opinion about transgenders. He has several times expressed his opposition to the rising number of transgender women participating in women’s sports.

Rogan on Elon Musk ‘destroying’ cancel culture

Now, it is interesting to note that Rogan has faced many backlashes for his open attitude. However, he still continues to do the same. His recent tweet would have gotten him in trouble. Or his account would have been banned. Because of the amounts of reports from the cancel culture.

RIP Cancel Culture, you won’t be missed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 14, 2023

However, none of this has happened to him in recent times. And for this, the UFC commentator gives credit to Elon Musk. The South African billionaire bought Twitter last year and promised to make the platform a medium of free speech. Thus, many policies surrounding the opinions of Twitter have changed. Which Elon Musk himself labels as the end of cancel culture.

What are your thoughts on Rogan’s and Musk’s tweets? What is your reaction to Rogan’s reaction to the transgender report?