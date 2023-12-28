Conor McGregor Hints Fight with Michael Chandler is Off After ‘Iron’ Calls Out Nate Diaz for UFC 300

Conor McGregor seems unhappy with his potential opponent Michale Chandler and has recently signalled his disinterest in fighting him. This comes after Chandler challenged Nate Diaz while dismissing his speculated bout against McGregor, making it a huge turn off ‘The Notorious’.

In a recent incident, McGregor took to his official Instagram handle and reposted a reel from one of his fan page Instagram handle @maclifesquad. The reel shows an old video in which the UFC president Dana White can be seen commanding Chandler to leave. Moreover, the video also shows a tweet by an anonymous entity mentioning White’s reaction towards Chandler as McGregor refuses to fight him.

The repost of this post can be another dig by the Irishman. But this can also be a subtle sign that he is not interested in fighting Chandler anymore. The caption of the reel read,

“Conor fighting for a title next ngl. BMF or Leon maybe. Thank you.”

Both McGregor and Chandler haven’t been active in the octagon for a while now. The Irishman faced Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in a trilogy and suffered an injury. Since then, he has remained inactive and has been preparing for his comeback. He recently re-entered the USADA drug-testing pool and has been speculated to make his return pretty soon. Amid the uncertainty, ‘Iron’ has taken an unexpected turn by issuing a callout to fight Nate Diaz at UFC 300.

Michael Chandler sidelines Conor McGregor and challenges Nate Diaz for a fight at UFC 300

As there are no official announcements yet and the fight doesn’t seem to materialize, Chandler has started looking out to find other options.

He recently reacted to a tweet shared by Nate Diaz where he expressed his desire to return at UFC 300. Chandler responded to the tweet and called out Diaz for the fight. He further shared his thoughts on how he would want to destroy him inside the octagon. He said,

“Hold tight. I’d love to crack your jaw. Things are still unclear with that former fighter who is masquerading as a real fighter .”

All fans will have to wait for an official announcement from the UFC regarding McGregor’s return to the octagon. Moreover, the excitement for the upcoming UFC 300 card which is set to take place in April 2024 seems to reach its peak.