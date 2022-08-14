“Conor McGregor!!! Is he leaving mixed martial arts?” – UFC star hints at another exit by Conor McGregor from fighting

Conor McGregor has recovered from the injury he suffered at UFC 264 and has left fans guessing as to what his next move will be. Once again, he may have mysteriously announced his retirement from MMA.

McGregor previewed his official hiatus from the Octagon in a series of tweets. “Mama, I’ll never forget you,” remarked McGregor. simple work The tweet was sent after McGregor was cast alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the “Road House” adaptation.

Mma, I’ll never forget you! Easy work. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 4, 2022



Hours later, he quoted “Titanic” saying, “I’ll never let go, Jack!” This could refer to MMA.

Is Conor McGregor retiring from MMA?

A few years ago, Conor McGregor seemed unbeatable, having easily won the UFC lightweight and featherweight crowns. Defeating Eddie Alvarez to win the lightweight championship in 2016, he Up until 2019, this would be his final match for the UFC.

He competed against Floyd Mayweather in a boxing contest in 2017. McGregor’s time in the Octagon was constrained as a result of the fight that made him one of the wealthiest athletes of all time. McGregor dominated Khabib Nurmagomedov after making a comeback. Since his return, McGregor has a 1-3 record.

At UFC 264, McGregor lost his second straight fight against Dustin Poirier. He suffered a broken tibia in the process and underwent surgery to repair it. He is expected to return to action in 2023, but the filming of “Road House” may delay that. McGregor also teased a rematch with Mayweather.

Using his new film venture, McGregor teased (right after announcing his potential retirement) that he would eventually return to the Octagon.

I have decided to retire young.

Thanks for the cheese.

Catch ya’s later. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 19, 2016



“I’ll be back! For the sake of humanity! I must be back! Happy birthday my man @Schwarzenegger! I hope you and H are proud of my recovery/work and my last step on board. Fun times ahead, bring it on .”

The history of Conor McGregor’s retirement

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time McGregor has teased his retirement from MMA.

In 2016, prior to a rematch with Nate Diaz, McGregor declared his retirement. He has already run into controversy with the UFC for skipping a media event. Only one day would be covered by that pension.

McGregor made another teasing about quitting the sport in March 2019. An enormous riot broke out both inside and outside the Octagon when Khabib Nurmagomedov, the then-UFC lightweight champion, lost to him in 2018, his first fight since 2016. McGregor was also dealing with a number of legal troubles at this time.

McGregor stepped back into the spotlight when he made another retirement post after UFC 250 in 2020. He just beat Donald Cerrone earlier in the year and was ready to fight his way back to the top of the lightweight division. McGregor wanted to wait to see how his fight with Nurmagomedov and then-interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje would turn out. The negotiations fell through. After private messages between McGregor and White were shared on social media, McGregor decided to use an all-too-familiar tactic.

It is unknown what McGregor’s intentions are in this latest series of tweets. The old adage is more relevant now than ever: “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.”

