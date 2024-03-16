Conor McGregor Left Red-Faced as Mother Stumbles Upon NSFW Scene Inspired by Arnold Schwarzenegger in ‘Road House’

It’s almost time for the release of Conor McGregor’s, first-ever Hollywood movie, Road House. The 35-year-old Irish has been on several promotional tours in the last few days. The response from fans might make him think that it’s going to be a smash hit. But ‘The Notorious’ recently appeared in an episode of the YouTube talk-show, ‘Good Morning Britain’, where he revealed how the movie got him embarrassed as well. McGregor disclosed that he got red-faced when his mother witnessed an NSFW scene that he had to shoot for the movie.

Advertisement

McGregor’s NSFW scene had a lot of similarities with the Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s sequences in ‘The Terminator’ series. Fans may know that ‘The Terminator’ (Arnold) arrives on the earth without clothes. Several scenes in ‘The Terminator’ series show Arnold’s bare body from the back side. The ‘Good Morning Britain’s host revealed that McGregor also had to shoot a similar scene for ‘Road House’ where was “bu**-naked” for almost a minute.

‘Mystic Mac’ could do little to hide his embarrassment. His face showcased a shy smile as he revealed,

Advertisement

“They could’ve shot a few seconds. But it went on and on, and I was like, ‘What the hell?’ My mother’s gonna see it today and I’m a little bit nervous”

Well, the trailer of ‘Road House’ has already amassed more than 18M views on YouTube. Amazon Studios and McGregor may want even more people to tune in to the movie.

But, the overall signs imply that ‘Road House’ is going to be a success. However, the entire schedule of this movie has put McGregor’s UFC return in jeopardy.

Will Conor McGregor make a comeback at his previously mentioned date?

Most fans may remember that McGregor dropped the date of his UFC return during the initial days of this year. He revealed that he will make his comeback on 29 June 2024 against his previously scheduled rival, Michael Chandler. But one of his recent interviews has put a ‘?’ on the same.

The Ireland native revealed that he had two short training camps for his return fight. But then he got into the promotional ventures of ‘Road House’, which didn’t allow him to continue his camp.

Advertisement

Although McGregor was confident about getting “right back” in one of his interviews, some fans might speculate that he might not be able to make a return on 29 June, as he had stated. McGregor’s failing his return date would also mean that Chandler will have to wait even longer for his next fight.